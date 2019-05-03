Stephen A. Smith Will Sleep On Whether Or Not He’ll Tell D’Angelo Russell To ‘Stay Off The Weed’

05.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was cited on Wednesday night for putting an Arizona Iced Tea can with marijuana stashed inside in a checked bag. Russell was flying from New York City to his hometown of Louisville, and while USA TODAY Sports reports this isn’t expected to carry much more than a $100 fine, Stephen A. Smith has something very serious to say.

Well, he might. As you know if you’re away of Smith’s thoughts on the devil’s lettuce, he believes it would be wise if players — read this in the most overly-dramatic Stephen A. Smith voice that you can — stay off the weed. But something was different this time, as we learned when Smith made his way into the SportsCenter comment section about the incident.

This is a strange approach from Smith, whose anti-weed campaign is as much a hallmark of his career as, say, screaming about the Knicks. But in a video that Smith posted to social media, it appears he is taking a more conservative approach to this one.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo RussellSTEPHEN A SMITH
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP