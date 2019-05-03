Getty Image

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was cited on Wednesday night for putting an Arizona Iced Tea can with marijuana stashed inside in a checked bag. Russell was flying from New York City to his hometown of Louisville, and while USA TODAY Sports reports this isn’t expected to carry much more than a $100 fine, Stephen A. Smith has something very serious to say.

Well, he might. As you know if you’re away of Smith’s thoughts on the devil’s lettuce, he believes it would be wise if players — read this in the most overly-dramatic Stephen A. Smith voice that you can — stay off the weed. But something was different this time, as we learned when Smith made his way into the SportsCenter comment section about the incident.

This is a strange approach from Smith, whose anti-weed campaign is as much a hallmark of his career as, say, screaming about the Knicks. But in a video that Smith posted to social media, it appears he is taking a more conservative approach to this one.