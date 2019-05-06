ESPN

Stephen A. Smith is reportedly set to become the highest paid employee at ESPN, and will become that because of his unique ability to deliver unbelievably entertaining takes on just about every subject.

He’s not always the most accurate or the one that delivers the best analysis, but no one at the company gets people to tune in quite like Stevie A., whether it’s to love or hate him. Part of that is how he’s able to dig deep and get fired up about just about anything, making whatever the day’s sports headlines are sound like the most important thing in the world. They rarely are, but that’s his gift.

On Monday, Smith came into work fired up about the Philadelphia 76ers, namely Joel Embiid. Television’s premier takesmith could not believe Embiid woke up in the morning and gave the Sixers nine hours of notice that he wasn’t feeling well and would be a gametime decision ahead of Game 4, and on First Take began to lay out his frustrations.