Stephen A. Smith Left Nothing Unsaid In Blasting J.R. Smith After Game 1

#2018 NBA Playoffs #ESPN #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.01.18 1 hour ago

ESPN

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals exceeded any rational expectation for excitement, as the Golden State Warriors needed overtime to prevail over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With that said, the end result did not arrive without controversy, as the final moments of regulation featured a highly questionable overturned call and a memorable gaffe from the brain of Cavs swingman J.R. Smith.

Following the final buzzer, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter and, in on-brand fashion, the always energetic voice came to life with vigor.

The highlight of his seemingly endless rant centered on Smith, including the assertion that “LeBron James is looking at (Smith) like he has to be the most idiotic individual on the planet Earth.”

TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSESPNGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJR SMITHSTEPHEN A SMITH

