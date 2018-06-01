ESPN

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals exceeded any rational expectation for excitement, as the Golden State Warriors needed overtime to prevail over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With that said, the end result did not arrive without controversy, as the final moments of regulation featured a highly questionable overturned call and a memorable gaffe from the brain of Cavs swingman J.R. Smith.

Following the final buzzer, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter and, in on-brand fashion, the always energetic voice came to life with vigor.

The highlight of his seemingly endless rant centered on Smith, including the assertion that “LeBron James is looking at (Smith) like he has to be the most idiotic individual on the planet Earth.”