Getty Image

On the final day of the NBA’s regular season, Lakers fans had fully shifted their thoughts to the critical upcoming summer and what Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka would do to revamp a roster that didn’t make the playoffs in LeBron James’ first season in L.A.

Then, a little over an hour before tipoff, Magic stunned the basketball world when he called an impromptu press conference in the Staples Center tunnel and announced he was stepping down as president of the team. Additionally, Johnson told the media and the public before he told anyone in the Lakers organization. The ensuing hour-plus Johnson spent with the media was as surreal as anything we’ve seen in the NBA, as he said he wasn’t happy, wanted to be able to tweet again, and joked he was in meetings about the future knowing “I’m not gonna be here.”

Magic answered plenty of questions that day, but has not spoken publicly since to the media, only sending out tweets about the goings on of the NBA Playoffs as only Magic can. That will change on Monday when he joins ESPN’s First Take to talk with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim for his first interview since leaving the Lakers.

A lot has happened since in L.A., from a coaching change to LeBron offering his reaction on The Shop. Stephen A., as you can guess, was the driving force behind landing the interview, so we talked with him on Thursday about how he and ESPN were finally able to get the Hall of Fame inductee to agree to come on the air, what he remembers from that wild day in L.A., canceling a vacation so he could talk about it, and what he hopes to get out of Magic on Monday morning.