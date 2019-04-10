Getty Image

When Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of the Los Angeles Lakers, many of us had the same thought: Where is Stephen A. Smith?

The assembled media in Los Angeles spent over an hour talking with Johnson as he detailed everything that led him to quit and what he’ll be doing now (Hint: he’s going to tweet), but close personal friend Stevie A. was not among them. ESPN’s Rachel Nichols hustled down to Staples Center with a camera person to get her own 1-on-1 interview, in which she offered him a spot on The Jump, but Smith was not present.

He is, however, in Los Angeles, and have no fear, Stephen A. is on the case. Smith posted his initial reaction to Johnson’s announcement in the form of a tweet, but that was not enough. No, Smith has now taken to the streets of L.A. and posted video of himself wandering around, wondering aloud what really happened with Magic.