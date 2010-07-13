Stephen Curry “Baby Faced Assassin” T-Shirt

You already know that SoCal’s Tradition brings you the freshest gear, and now they’ve teamed up with Warriors rookie superstar Stephen Curry and Heist & Co. to bring you the limited edition “Baby Faced Assassin” t-shirt. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
Steph frequently visits Tradition whenever he is in the L.A. area, so it the collaboration only made sense. Due to the demand for this limited edition tee, call Tradition (805.497.4717) to see if you can get your hands on one. Good luck!
I need this shirt. BADLY
Cool shirt, but he hasn’t done anything warranting a TSHIRT quite yet…on some “hey, who is that on your shirt? Monta Ellis orrrr…..?”
@Kermit
This is like 80% my man crush speaking but Curry is like a top 30 player in the L and give this guy a few years to practice getting to the rack could end up being a franchis changer for the W’s
Aaaand he’s the only thing the Warriors have to hold on to for hope since management gave up on A-dolf
Did ya’ll ever hand out those shirts from when the Lakers won the title?
please go to NY after ur rookie contract…much better shopping spots out there (completely bias opinion of someone hoos never been to LA…but im jus sayin)
YEAH WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE MAMBA SHIRT>>
WHO WON????????????????????
Dime won, they obviously rocking the shirt as we speak.
got it. crazy you have to order on the phone who does that nowdays?
Would be a better shirt if he was rocking the NEW Warriors jersey. I’d cop if that existed.
Love it.
Just got one sent up to Canada..hopefully it doesnt pull an Alonzo and finds its way up north.