Stephen Curry “Baby Faced Assassin” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
07.13.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

You already know that SoCal’s Tradition brings you the freshest gear, and now they’ve teamed up with Warriors rookie superstar Stephen Curry and Heist & Co. to bring you the limited edition “Baby Faced Assassin” t-shirt. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

Steph frequently visits Tradition whenever he is in the L.A. area, so it the collaboration only made sense. Due to the demand for this limited edition tee, call Tradition (805.497.4717) to see if you can get your hands on one. Good luck!

