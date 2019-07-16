Getty Image

For the first time in a (very) long time, the Golden State Warriors are not the betting favorites to win the upcoming NBA title. That comes with the territory when realizing Kevin Durant is in Brooklyn and Klay Thompson is recovering from knee surgery but, beyond that, the Warriors are also operating in a new world that doesn’t include fixtures like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. With that as the backdrop, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic caught up with Stephen Curry about the new terrain and he’s seemingly excited about a “new challenge.”

“It will be fun for everybody,” Curry said of his new reality. “It’s a new challenge. I love the talent we’ve got. We just don’t know what it’s going to look like because we’ve never done it before.”

Curry and Draymond Green are the returning pieces of Golden State’s famed core and, even with Thompson likely to return by the end of the 2019-20 campaign, there will be plenty of attention paid to the duo. Before the season even starts, however, there is plenty of buzz about Green’s contract status and the do-it-all big man’s contract will expire after he earns about $18.5 million for the 2019-20 campaign.