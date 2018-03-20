Steph Curry Is Slated To Return For The Warriors Against Atlanta On Friday

03.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have been battling all sorts of injuries lately. Klay Thompson was expected to miss several games after fracturing his right thumb last week and will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Kevin Durant will likewise be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a rib injury. And Draymond Green was forced to leave Monday night’s loss to the Spurs after catching a knee to the midsection.

And that’s just the Warriors’ core group. The rest of the roster has been banged up as well.

