Video: Stephen Curry Hoodwinks Dante Exum

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
01.13.15 4 years ago

Through three quarters, who translates into a little over 29 minutes, Stephen Curry dropped 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting (4-of-9 from deep) and 11 assists. He’s also got a couple snazzy plays where he’s toying with a decent Jazz team. The Dubs are on another level right now.

This sequence resembled a cat playing with a mouse, or a person using a laser pointer to mess with a cat. Dante Exum tried his best.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Then he sort of bungled into this over-the-shoulder dime to grape protector, Draymond Green, that still looked fresh:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Steph Curry is becoming more myth than man this season as he’s morphing into a legitimate MVP candidate.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSDante ExumDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRYUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP