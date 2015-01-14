Video: Stephen Curry Hoodwinks Dante Exum

Through three quarters, who translates into a little over 29 minutes, Stephen Curry dropped 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting (4-of-9 from deep) and 11 assists. He’s also got a couple snazzy plays where he’s toying with a decent Jazz team. The Dubs are on another level right now.

This sequence resembled a cat playing with a mouse, or a person using a laser pointer to mess with a cat. Dante Exum tried his best.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Then he sort of bungled into this over-the-shoulder dime to grape protector, Draymond Green, that still looked fresh:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Steph Curry is becoming more myth than man this season as he’s morphing into a legitimate MVP candidate.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.