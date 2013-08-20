Stephen Curry Makes R&B Debut On “Harden Soul” Remix

#James Harden #Video #Stephen Curry
08.20.13 5 years ago

I guarantee you won’t make it through 10 seconds of this video without laughing. Not too long ago, Foot Locker, James Harden and Stephen Curry released a commercial featuring the Beard getting his groove on behind the mic. It was a hit, and now Curry is making his own R&B debut on the remix. The lyrics might have you spitting out your food. Who’s ready for that first Houston/Golden State matchup?

Also, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the already classic commercial.

What do you think?

#James Harden#Video#Stephen Curry
FOOT LOCKERJAMES HARDENSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

