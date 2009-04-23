Stephen Curry Makes the Right Decision

Less than 24 hours ago, Steph Curry hadn’t told his parents what his decision was going to be. He said that he wanted to “sleep on it,” that he honestly didn’t know what he was going to decide when he went to sleep last night.

But when he woke up this morning, he made the right move, capitalizing on a 28.6 ppg season (with 44-point explosion over Oklahoma and NC State) and mid-first round NBA projections, and decided to forgo his senior season for the League.



Our Pat Cassidy wrote that Steph should “Take the Money and Run” a while back, essentially saying that we’d be having the same conversation as to whether he’s a legit NBA player next year that we’re having today.

The bottom line is that if Steph gets word that he will most likely be a lottery pick this year, he needs to go. I know that people will say that he doesn’t need the money because of his dad and that he should stay and develop for one more year to improve his stock. To that I say I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want to live off his dad’s money and if he comes back, no matter how many 40-spots he puts up against mid-major comp, I guarantee we will be having this same conversation about his NBA stock this time next year.

Maybe this time next year we’ll be talking about how Steph defied his critics and found a way to continue sinking jumpers in the League – over one outstretched hand instead of two or three.