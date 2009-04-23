Stephen Curry Makes the Right Decision

Less than 24 hours ago, Steph Curry hadn’t told his parents what his decision was going to be. He said that he wanted to “sleep on it,” that he honestly didn’t know what he was going to decide when he went to sleep last night.
But when he woke up this morning, he made the right move, capitalizing on a 28.6 ppg season (with 44-point explosion over Oklahoma and NC State) and mid-first round NBA projections, and decided to forgo his senior season for the League.
Our Pat Cassidy wrote that Steph should “Take the Money and Run” a while back, essentially saying that we’d be having the same conversation as to whether he’s a legit NBA player next year that we’re having today.
The bottom line is that if Steph gets word that he will most likely be a lottery pick this year, he needs to go. I know that people will say that he doesn’t need the money because of his dad and that he should stay and develop for one more year to improve his stock. To that I say I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want to live off his dad’s money and if he comes back, no matter how many 40-spots he puts up against mid-major comp, I guarantee we will be having this same conversation about his NBA stock this time next year.
Maybe this time next year we’ll be talking about how Steph defied his critics and found a way to continue sinking jumpers in the League – over one outstretched hand instead of two or three.
Going back to school would only give scouts more chances to poke holes in his game, or even risk injury. Good call Steph, and good luck in the L.
he shoulda left last year. The hype was bigger.
Good stuff…
I bet everyone who reads that headline knows exactly what his decision was, I know I did. And it was damn smart of him.
I think he should have stayed. Would have had a shot at being the NCAA all-time leading or second leading scorer which is something nobody could take away from him, no matter what his NBA career is like.
If I’m Steph Curry or his people, I think this is the right decision.
If I’m a paying fan that wants to see NBA ready players, this would be the wrong decision.
Great decision – within 3 years this dude will be a top 10 player in the leage. Perenial all-star and has good chance at next olympic team. Be ready for suprising world – dude is the real truth.
^ Woa, slow down. I like Curry’s game, but you are going a little overboard there.
Overboard? No, overboard would say ROY and MVP and championship with in 3 years.
I spoke legit shizit. Size doesn’t mean anything in this leage – look at AI.
@rico r u high? I think he will be a solid player but not a top 10 player, he aint no AI he will be a ben gordon at best
@quest…..exactly – did you see ben gordon the other night? Incredible!
steph is a straight baller. he has proved it over and over and will continue to do so under the nba lights.
ben gordon is the truth and from NY. Steph Curry is going to be a monster.
I think I’ve seen this movie before, but J.J. Redick was in it.
mules i disagree steph is a little more athletic but jj does have him beat in size. i think he’ll be a decent nba player tell me the difference between him and a guy like delonte west, get curry in a nba weight program and in a couple of years i think he can be a solid guard (which guard im not sure but a starting caliber guard regardless)
I just want to see him play against NBA players.
itsakademiks, to be honest I haven’t really seen him play all that much…just a couple tournament games last year and some highlights on sportscenter this year. That being said, I think you’re right he’s got JJ beat on athleticism but I don’t think he has the “mean streak” that a lot of undersized guards have. He seems more like a Daniel Gibson than a Delonte West to me. I don’t see him being very successful taking it to the cup against many nba bigs and if/when he’s not a threat to drive the ball the perimeter defenders will just play up on him and force him to take difficult/contested shots. Put him in the right offense (lots of off-ball screens and ball movement) and he could probably do very well in a spot-up shooter role, but I just can’t imagine him being a super-star, carry-your-team type of player.
good decision,get that money.