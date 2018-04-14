Steph Curry Is Making Progress, But Will Have His MCL Sprain Evaluated Again In A Week

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
04.14.18 22 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors will begin the 2018 postseason without Stephen Curry in the lineup, which in the opinion of some Western Conference teams makes the Warriors significantly less intimidating than in the past.

Curry’s sprained MCL is expected to keep him out of the first round entirely, but there’s some speculation that he could return for the Western Conference semifinals if the Dubs can get past the Kawhi Leonard-less San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

The Warriors originally said Curry’s injury would be re-evaluated three weeks after he went down. Prior to the start of their game against San Antonio, the Warriors officially announced that Curry was indeed re-evaluated by their medical staff on Friday and needs at least another week before the team can say anything definitive. However, he has made “steady functional progress” towards a return to action.

