Stephen Curry Officially Joins Under Armour Basketball

Whether you noticed it during Andrew Bogut‘s prank of Stephen Curry or you read it somewhere online, you probably heard the rumblings. Well, now, it’s official: Stephen Curry is joining Under Armour Basketball as part of a multi-year partnership. This season, Golden State’s best player will be wearing the new UA Micro G Anatomix Spawn basketball shoes and will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns via digital, social, print, in-store and out-of-home.

“After the exciting playoff run we had last year, I carried that momentum to my training and pushed myself at every level this offseason,” said Curry in a release. “I joined the Under Armour family because they share my passion for working hard and taking no short cuts. From what I’ve seen, they are extremely committed to supporting their athletes on and off the court as well as building the game’s most innovative basketball footwear that will help make my job on the court a little bit easier.”

After going off for 22.9 points per game last year, including an NBA record 272 three-pointers, Curry is joining an athlete roster that already includes Michael Phelps, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Bryce Harper, Jordan Spieth, Lindsey Vonn and NBA players Brandon Jennings, Raymond Felton, Greivis Vasquez and Kemba Walker.

