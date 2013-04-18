Stephen Curry Sets NBA Record; Tony Allen Is A Karaoke King; Kobe Bryant’s New Signature Shoe

On a day that saw the last of Rasheed Wallace , as well as the NBA’s regular season, we saw the first of something else: the first NBA player to hit 270 three-pointers in one season.broke‘s record last night in Golden State’s 11-point win over Portland, and while it took him longer than one quarter, asoriginally joked, the 6-3 guard still got it done. Even his brother is happy for him. …

Utah fell apart in the third quarter in Memphis, getting bulldozed by Zach Randolph (25 points, 19 rebounds) in the Grizzlies’ 16-point win. It was a typical Grizzlies win. They wore Utah down, beating them up physically until it was all but too late. Tony Allen had only eight points in 19 minutes, but before the game, he performed Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It” during a charity karaoke event. Just another reason why TA is the man.

Chicago got 19 points and 15 rebounds from Carlos Boozer to beat Washington by three. Atlanta had already lost to the Knicks, giving up 33 points to Chris Copeland. But it wouldn’t have mattered anyway — with the win, the Bulls are now the No. 5 seed and will start out on the road against Brooklyn while the Hawks travel to Indiana for the No. 3 vs. 6 matchup. The Clippers, because of a close win over Sacramento, will have homecourt advantage on Memphis in the first round. Chris Paul was a monster, scoring 25 points and dishing 11 assists, while Jamal Crawford and Matt Barnes combined for 36 points off the bench.

By the way, the team’s playoff theme song is “All Gold Everything” by Trinidad James. Barnes proclaims he’s the team DJ, and says to get himself fired up, he listens to 2Pac. Nothing wrong with that — he’s from Cali and ‘Pac was super emotional. We definitely like Barnes’ taste in music better than Austin Daye, who told us he listens to Justin Timberlake‘s “Suit & Tie.” “Can’t wait ’til I get you on the floor good-looking” isn’t exactly riding music. … Keep reading to hear how the NBA scoring race ended…