Stephen Curry’s UA Anatomix Spawn “The Zone” PEs Celebrate MSG Return

Tomorrow night, Stephen Curry returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time since lighting the Knicks up for 54 points last year. To celebrate, Under Armour is releasing limited edition PEs of this colorway–dubbed the Anatomix Spawn “The Zone”–to pay homage to all of the countless hours of practice the All-Star guard has put into his jumper and overall game. Curry will wear these against the Knicks.

These are the first PEs in his team colors to hit retail this season, as they will be available in limited numbers at UA.com and Eastbay.com starting tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. They will also be available at the Foot Locker on 34th St in NYC.

What do you think of these?

