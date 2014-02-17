Video: Stephen Curry Warmed Up For The All-Star Game With Left-Handed 3-Pointers

Stephen Curry is not only a better shooter than you with his right hand, you can’t outshoot him with the left hand, either. Curry hit just 1-of-5 from deep in the first half tonight for three points, but beforehand, he was warming up by shooting three-pointers with his off hand. It’s just too easy for him out here.

Is Curry the greatest shooter ever?

