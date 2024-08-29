Stephen Curry Added Another Year Onto His Contract Worth $62.6 Million

With the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers both spending the past few seasons outside of title contention and instead battling for Play-In spots in the West, there has been some chatter about whether either of their veteran stars would look for a change of scenery. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still playing at an extremely high level deep into their 30s, but each of their windows to win another title is shrinking.

Those rumblings hit a fever pitch this summer after the two clearly had a blast playing together on Team USA on their way to a gold medal in Paris, leading to plenty of fans wondering if it was possible to get the two teamed up in either L.A. or San Francisco. The Warriors tried to approach that conversation at the deadline this past season, but talks got shut down quickly (reportedly at the urging of Rich Paul) and there’s no real indication either star would be gettable or willing to leave beyond fans (and media) trying to wish it into existence.

There was a chance that, if LeBron played long enough, the two could hit free agency together in 2026 and join forces, but that’s no longer the case after Stephen Curry agreed to a 1-year contract extension worth an incredible $62.6 million that will keep him in the Bay through the 26-27 season. Curry has noted that he expects to contend and wants the Warriors to do what’s necessary to build a team around him that can do that, but he’s also extremely loyal to the only team he’s ever played for and seems content to stay with Golden State and give the front office time to find the right moves to make.