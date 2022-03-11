While the hype was certainly greater for the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening, the second half of the NBA’s nationally televised doubleheader also featured real intrigue. The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, traveled to Denver to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in a quick rematch of a tilt that also took place on Monday in Denver.

That game was a makeup for a COVID postponement from earlier this season and Curry did not play when the Nuggets picked up a seven-point win, and a young fan was distraught by his absence.

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight 💔 pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

In short order, it became clear that the Warriors would make things right with the youngster, making it up to her with four tickets for the rematch. Not only did that happen, but Curry made sure to meet with her before tipoff.

"Can I sign that card for you?" Steph Curry meets a fan before tonight's game in Denver and leaves her speechless! pic.twitter.com/jId9vAmaA2 — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2022

This is a touching moment to say the least, as she is clearly overwhelmed in meeting her favorite player. The emotions are running high, but Curry gives her an autograph, takes a photo, and makes sure to induce a smile through those happy tears along the way.

Of course, the Warriors made a strategic decision in holding Curry out of Monday’s game and, in the long run, that is probably the right move. Those decisions can have an impact on fans, though, and Golden State did the right thing in making this moment happen and providing a life-long memory for a dedicated fan.