Stephen Jackson Blasted The Hornets For Losing Kemba Walker

Getty Image

Kemba Walker showed up at a BIG3 event in the home arena of the Charlotte Hornets hours before word broke that he and the Boston Celtics will agree to a contract when free agency begins in earnest on Sunday. If it truly is Walker’s last appearance in Charlotte as a Hornet, he allowed Stephen Jackson to do the talking for him and frustrated Charlotte hoops fans who have lost a star without much to show for it.

Walker had said again and again that he wanted to make it work in Charlotte and build a winner with the Hornets, but the franchise apparently offered him far less than the supermax contract he was able to get from only Charlotte this summer. Once word of that deal was made public it seemed extremely likely that Walker would, well, walk.

This is a pattern another former Charlotte star, Stephen Jackson, was asked about after he played in Charlotte on Saturday. And he didn’t hold back in criticizing the franchise for, in his opinion, not appreciating another franchise great.