Captain Jack has a team of his own

Why will this be the best season ever?
STEPHEN JACKSON HAS A TEAM OF HIS OWN
Somewhere, Don King is flashing that old-school hustler’s grin, because only in America could Stephen Jackson be the face of a major sports franchise.
If there was a silver lining of Monta Ellis‘ fateful summertime moped ride, it was that, at least for the first month or so of this season, the Warriors are undoubtedly Stephen Jackson’s team.
The funny thing is, all of the proper elements have already been there for Captain Jack’s name to pop up during that 30-something-man roll call of the NBA’s alpha dogs and co-alpha dogs. He’s not afraid to be that 25-shots-a-night primary scorer, or that take-on-their-top-guy defender, or that vocal leader who will put the rooks in check, question the coach if need be, and fall on the sword when the media comes through with the “Why?” and “How come?” following a loss. Plus — and you might have forgotten this — Stephen Jackson has a ring. He’s certified. Spurs in 2003, remember? If that’s really what it’s all about, that single piece of metal gives him more stripes than every other veteran leader outside of Boston, Detroit, L.A., Miami, New Orleans, Phoenix and San Antonio.
It won’t last, of course. While mostly everyone who’s ever played with S-Jack says they’d take him to war with them, he’s a little too much of a loose-cannon soldier and not enough of an analytical general. And quite frankly, in the name of selling season tickets, he’s probably a bit scary to the consumer who’s unfamiliar with Port Arthur, Texas, and the ways of one of its favorite sons. But for the time being, Stephen Jackson occupies the throne as a real-life ITT Tech ad; proving that if he can do it, anyone can do it.
Can you make the playoffs with S-Jack as your best player?
itt tech?
i dont get it
that’s there slogan if i can do it anyone can
is that some seattle slogan?
i’ve never heard of it before. what is it?…a company or something?
in any event, its pretty sad when the face of your franchise/team is stephen jackson
warriors are making a mess
@heckler — You gotta watch more daytime/night-owl TV, man. ITT Tech is a vocational college (I’m pretty sure its nationwide) that you’ll see advertised on daytime/late-night TV all the time; they’re going for people who don’t have jobs. Their commercials usually revolve around someone giving a testimonial before saying, “If I can do it, you can do it.”
Austin–
you cannot be serious? watch more night owl tv to see commercials of a vocational college? hahaha. why waste my time?
they dont even have a bball team.
probably some imigrant who cant even speak english is giving the testimony
no thanks. i’ll pass on ur (foolish) suggestion
LOL @ having to explain ITT Technical institute to someone. BTW all vocational schools are a rip off. They charge an arm and a leg and employers usually don’t give two shits that you went there. Yeah S-jack is a better leader than people give him credit for. He played a big part in that chip he won with San An. But as far as being your number one all season…miss me with that ish. This guy shoots way to many bad shots for that.
Maybe you shoulda said DeVry instead.
Back to GS. S-Jack is a warrior & a baller for sure, but if I’m running a team. He’s not the player I’d want to be the leader & the face of my franchise.
@heckler — Maybe I should have included an “LOL” in my comment so you could catch the lighter tone.
Some of the posts today are bringing out the true hater in me. This one is going to put me over the edge.
Come on Dime, ANOTHER Sjack article?!?! This guy either comes to the office and lets everyone there run a train on his ass (DP and all) or is a part owner of the company. There’s no way this guy is getting this much advertising/jock stroking for free.
You guys are throwing out some amazing smacks, some pretty good heads up on the goings on in the league, and then tainting it all with this crazy SJack mancrushing. There are so many guys in the NBA that are more worthy of this cult following you guys are giving him. Do you guys happen to have an alter dedicated to his jock in the office?
The only explanations I can think of to explain this rash of SJack postings is:
1) Doing it just to make me catch a case.
2) You guys are stalkers. He hit it and quit it and you guys caught a case.
3) He is a 300-500 subscription guy, or a part owner in the company.
4) You guys are just straight crazy.
Please clear it up, what is up with this shit?
BTW, Check out SJack, as you have never seen him before: [www.youtube.com]
Maybe in the East he can make it to the playoff as the leader, but not in the West. His extension is only 9million/year so I don’t see this is a bad deal especially since they gave Magette 10million/year. If they resigned B.Diddy they could have made the playoff. I don’t understand Golden State reasons for giving Magette 8-9million/year and Turiaf 4.5-5million/year and not resigning B.Diddy for 11-12million/year. Dumb move. The Warriors current roster (without Maggette and Turiaf) with the improve play of Azubuike, Biedrins, and Brandan Wright could have made the playoff in the West.
@control — Some of #4, but mostly #1.
(In all honesty, this particular Jackson piece was a reprint from the magazine, not intended as part of an online plot to hype up a certain player.)
I’m a S. Jackson fan from back to his 1-year stint with Hawks, when he, Jason Terry and Bobby Sura (who tried for bogus triple double after Ricky Buckets did) went scoring nuts the last 20 or so games of the season after the Hawks tried (but failed thanks to those 3) to dump season.
He was a dynamic, fan-friendly guy then, and it is good to see him resurrected after Indiana. But also don’t know about him being face of franchise. Number 2 guy, okay. Also, can’t make playoffs with him as team’s best guy.
LOL @ way too serious post 5 response.
THE QUESTION SHOULD READ….” CAN YOU WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP WITH DIRK NOWITZKI AS YOUR BEST PLAYER! And your column should read…….Only in the WNBA! lol
Nah you can’t win a ring with S-Jack as your best player…no way.
@karizmatic
yo chill out with your karasmatic attitude and learn how to read. the question asked and i quote, “Can you make the playoffs with S-Jack as your best player?” So obviously getting a ring should even mentioned for a mediocre team.
I think that the Warrior won’t make the playoffs. The non-Jail Blazers will take their spot