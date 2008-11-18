Captain Jack has a team of his own

Why will this be the best season ever?

STEPHEN JACKSON HAS A TEAM OF HIS OWN

Somewhere, Don King is flashing that old-school hustler’s grin, because only in America could Stephen Jackson be the face of a major sports franchise.

If there was a silver lining of Monta Ellis‘ fateful summertime moped ride, it was that, at least for the first month or so of this season, the Warriors are undoubtedly Stephen Jackson’s team.

The funny thing is, all of the proper elements have already been there for Captain Jack’s name to pop up during that 30-something-man roll call of the NBA’s alpha dogs and co-alpha dogs. He’s not afraid to be that 25-shots-a-night primary scorer, or that take-on-their-top-guy defender, or that vocal leader who will put the rooks in check, question the coach if need be, and fall on the sword when the media comes through with the “Why?” and “How come?” following a loss. Plus — and you might have forgotten this — Stephen Jackson has a ring. He’s certified. Spurs in 2003, remember? If that’s really what it’s all about, that single piece of metal gives him more stripes than every other veteran leader outside of Boston, Detroit, L.A., Miami, New Orleans, Phoenix and San Antonio.

It won’t last, of course. While mostly everyone who’s ever played with S-Jack says they’d take him to war with them, he’s a little too much of a loose-cannon soldier and not enough of an analytical general. And quite frankly, in the name of selling season tickets, he’s probably a bit scary to the consumer who’s unfamiliar with Port Arthur, Texas, and the ways of one of its favorite sons. But for the time being, Stephen Jackson occupies the throne as a real-life ITT Tech ad; proving that if he can do it, anyone can do it.

Can you make the playoffs with S-Jack as your best player?