Stephen Jackson Might Get His Wish Soon

10.28.09 9 years ago 32 Comments

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that the Stephen Jackson trade talk has heated up for the Golden State Warriors. Broussard stresses that these are strictly rumors at this point, but mentions that team’s like the Cavs, Nuggets, Spurs, Hornets and Clippers might be interested in acquiring Jackson. The Warriors apparently are interested in Manu Ginobili from the Spurs or Zydrunas Ilgauskas from the Cavs.

Source: ESPN

