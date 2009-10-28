Stephen Jackson Might Get His Wish Soon

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that the Stephen Jackson trade talk has heated up for the Golden State Warriors. Broussard stresses that these are strictly rumors at this point, but mentions that team’s like the Cavs, Nuggets, Spurs, Hornets and Clippers might be interested in acquiring Jackson. The Warriors apparently are interested in Manu Ginobili from the Spurs or Zydrunas Ilgauskas from the Cavs.
Source: ESPN
I think Jackson can help any team contending for a title. He can actually make the difference between losing to the champs and being the champs. If he goes to the Spurs or Cavaliers, look out.
No way that Manu Ginobili gets traded for Stephen Jackson.
come on gilbert/ferry
manu ain’t going nowhere. Z would retire or ask for a buyout and return to the cavs. manu would score 30 ppg in GS but it’s no fun for a guy his age to be playing for scoring titles instead of nba titles.
I’d love to see him on the Spurs or Cavs, even Denver.
manu in golden state hell fucking no.
Send him to the Heat or Hornets. I would instantly love basketball that much more.
i would also love to see him in a spurs jersey again BUT not for manu unless manu is a shell of his former self and in that case the warriors dont want him other then an expiring contract. i say offer them mason, bonner, and mahinmi. they get 2 shooting threats with expiring contracts, and a young guy with good athleticism that can get up and down the floor for nellie. and the money works too
If SJax went to San Antonio, that would be the near equivalent of Chaucey Billups for A.I last year.
Don’t do it Spurs.
Cleveland got exposed last night, their current roster is NOT a contender. They have to make a move. Jackson proved against Dirk that at 6-8 he can D up big forwards. Put him on Sheed at the top of the key and he can possibly cause some problems for Boston.
But of course Ferry won’t make the move – too timid.
S Jack- would not be a good fit in Cle. He will want to start and they already have chem issues.
Why would he even put the request for Manu?? No one in their right mind would do that. I mean seriously, golden state wants Z or Manu. 2 players that wouldn’t do anything for them. fat chance.
stephen jackson can still possibly help a few teams. but none of these are true. golden state is making up these trade rumors to increase jackson’s value. to make it appear as though there is interest in stephen jackson.
teams could actually use him though. remember, he is a 20pt, 5reb, 5asts (3 turnovers though), and tough defense a night player.
Phoenix:
they are bitch ass soft. he would give them toughness. and when steve nash goes out of the game, stephen jackson can run the offense (somewhat). maybe even slightly better than barbosa.
Houston:
i know stephen jackson got an extension last year and houston is looking to be under the cap, but tracy mcgrady is a FA after this season. they aint gonna resign him. yao is lost for the year; and might not be at allstar form next year. take the 2yr gamble on jackson and give yourself a chance now by teaming him with mcgrady this year. afterall, if your houston, why not?…you took a chance on ron artest and finally got out the 1st round!
Sacramento:
with stephen jackson, kevin martin and tyreke evans, you got a chance to scare some teams for 3 quarters. what do the maloof boys have to lose?
NJ Nets:
get him back where it all began. with devin harris and brook lopez, they got a nice young nucleaus. and jax can “busts his guns” if they ever move to BK
Milwaukee Bucks:
teaming steven jackson with michael redd and andrew bogut might prove worthy. he can add defense to that team and 3rd scoring. plus, even HE can’t find trouble to get into in milwaukee
Utah Jazz:
they dont want andre kirilenko. so they might as well trade him straight up for steven jackson. jerry sloan will most def keep him in line. imagine next year losing boozer and ak47, but having your forwards being milsap and jackson
I’m not sure if Heckler’s suggestion’s make sense, but I se a fit with the Wizards:Brendan Haywood and Randy Foye for SJax.
GS needs size and the Wiz could use a better guard (than DeShaun and Mike Miller) to team with Arenas in the backcourt.
The Cavs can’t let Z go. Shaq was only good for one quarter against the Celts
Wow Cavs go 0-2? Who would’ve thunk it? Yea that’s right my Raps won Bitches!!!! And yea either the Cavs gel together or somethings gonna change..
Yeah, Golden State probably would be interested in LeBron or D. Wade for S. Jackson also. But like Big Z and Manu, those trades ain’t happening.
Hahah, SJack is being booed by his home crowd. Fuck him. Guy is useless, wouldn’t really help any team. I hope he goes to NY.
He would want to start in Cleveland? I would hope so considering the Cavs are trotting out Candace Parker’s Brother at shooting guard. Since Delonte is essentially going to be a non-factor this year, they have to do something. Start Jack next to Mo, bring CP’s Brother off the bench and things will get better.
Oh yeah, also trade Shaq RIGHT now. Cavs were -25 with Shaq on the floor. -25!!!!!!!!!!
Jacko for Manu? What pothead oakland sports “reporter” came up with that ish
I’m starting to think S-Jack for Big Z makes a lot of sense. Big-Z has the expiring contract and the Cavs need that little bit of crazy that Delonte was supposed to give them.
Hornets would probably take him, but Peja has too many years left on his contract for the warriors.
Nuggets and Clippers, not a chance. Only Clevland makes sense for both sides
UMM didn’t he already win a ring as a spur? and I’m assuming duncan was there when it happened so its not like its a completely new enviornment
damn melo just poterized milsap
That cram was FILTHY
Yeah right! no way would ginobli be traded for jackson. . . manus values really high, just because he comes off the bench the mans a game changer . . . As for big Z. . . The cavs lost their second game today at one point the comentators were saying the lebron wss getting frustrated and hinting towards shaq for the lack of effort. . . They need big z who so far complements lebron they can’t loose pieces to add pieces they might do delonte west . . . I see that happening . . .
dude can ball…lots of haters on here but he can play the game for sure…
they wouldnt trade him for manu though, i could see them trading for big z but the cavs wont let him go… no depth behind shaq at that point… doesnt make sense as good as he would be for them at that spot…
warriors want an expiring contract…. the trade deadline will be interesting… its funny talking about that on the 2nd day of the season haha
btw… spurs are looking reaaaaaal nice… they just 20pieced the hornets whom everybody i know included them in the top 8 of that conference going into yesterday…. blair fits right in and looks amazing… manu is looking like he is healthy, duncan didnt have to takeover, bonner looked nice… i mean the western conference finals should be interesting
I can’t see the Spurs punishing Manu like that after all these years. I understand it from a talent standpoint, but c’mon, Manu deserves better than that.
Jackson for Manu won’t happen, if anything, i think the spurs would want manu and jackson together, just like when they won their chip together in 2003, i think a package involving bonner and Mason would make sense, GS wants shooters, and with Blair and McDyess there, i think the spurs can afford to lose Bonner, i don’t know how the money would work but it would make sense for both teams i think, Duncan and Pop both like Jackson, they know he’s a good teammate, though he’s been showing some immaturity lately, the guy values winning above all else, and he plays both ends of the floor, any serious contender would want him, also i like the idea of the proposed scenario to heat which dime mentioned earlier, I don’t think the Heat are in love with Beasley, and i think wade would much rather have jackson then beasley as he wants to win, and the heat would have a better chance of keeping Wade as i think Jackson could make them a second round team who would be very competitive in the playoffs
Phhahahahaahhahaa…..Jackson for fucking Mason and Bonner ya’ll really need to GTFOH with that shit. We’ll take Dwight Howard for S-Jack straight up :-)
To be honest I wouldn’t even give S-Jacks up for Manu. Manu’s one of my favorite players and to me is the 3rd best shooting guard in the league right after D-Wade but he just doesn’t fit in with this GSW squad. We need size we have enough shooters and slashers. I much rather aquire someone that was a small foward / power foward hybrid like Rashard Lewis, Jeff Green, Yi Jianlian, Beasley, Outlaw or Batum, even Hansborough. These guys can get you boards but also have versatility.
Either that or a traditional center to back up Biedrins like Gortat, Camby or Kaman, Marc Gasol or Hiddadi.
SJax and Brandon Wright for Ilgauskus. Lebron needs to play his ‘natural’ position – point/power forward. Shaq or Ilgauskus paired with Varejao in the starting lineup won’t work. They need to figure that out soon.
Shaq/Lebron/Sjax/Parker/Mo Williams
Bench:
Varejao/Hickson/Moon/Daniel Gibson
big Z can’t play for Golden State, he’s too tall.