Stephen Jackson victim of home invasion robbery

07.23.10 8 years ago 30 Comments

It’s no secret anymore that pro athletes have become targets, which is why more athletes are in favor of keeping guns in their home and being fiercely protective of their privacy.

The latest victim in such a case is Stephen Jackson, whose Charlotte home was broken into during a home invasion robbery earlier this week. The Bobcats’ guard wasn’t home at the time, but his wife was. From Charlotte’s WSOC:

According to a police report, the men held her at gunpoint while they took valuables from the home, including several Louis Vuitton wallets, jewelry, a stun gun and a 9 millimeter handgun.

The suspects then locked her in a bathroom, police said.

The Jacksons live in a gated community off Carmel Road in south Charlotte. Police said they are not sure how the suspects got into the neighborhood.

They are also not sure whether the robbers specifically targeted Jackson.

Sources told Eyewitness News that there are indications that the attack may not have been random, but detectives aren’t commenting on the matter.

