Stephen Jackson victim of home invasion robbery

It’s no secret anymore that pro athletes have become targets, which is why more athletes are in favor of keeping guns in their home and being fiercely protective of their privacy.
The latest victim in such a case is Stephen Jackson, whose Charlotte home was broken into during a home invasion robbery earlier this week. The Bobcats’ guard wasn’t home at the time, but his wife was. From Charlotte’s WSOC:
According to a police report, the men held her at gunpoint while they took valuables from the home, including several Louis Vuitton wallets, jewelry, a stun gun and a 9 millimeter handgun.
The suspects then locked her in a bathroom, police said.
The Jacksons live in a gated community off Carmel Road in south Charlotte. Police said they are not sure how the suspects got into the neighborhood.
They are also not sure whether the robbers specifically targeted Jackson.
Sources told Eyewitness News that there are indications that the attack may not have been random, but detectives aren’t commenting on the matter.
what happened to the days when fans looked up to the athletes or really just admired that they were reppin ur city in something? damn. like whn my fellow houstonians tried to rob landry a couple of years back-damn shame.
Insanity.
Glad to hear his wife wasn’t harmed though.
You got money, fame, and a mansion. Why not have a personal security staff to watch over you and your family as well? It’s come to that. Too much info is available on the net for any joe schmoe to look you up, get the right info, and rob you blind.
But in this instance. I wouldn’t put it past a person that knew Jackson personally. All you need to do as one of his ‘boys’ is tell your crack head uncle how to get in, and what to grab. He’ll do it.
Its obvious its not random crime a gated million dollar community no sign of forced entry.Glad his wife wasn’t harmed. Stay up Capt. Jack
wasn’t this jason richardson house?
Sorry to say this but looking at his pic and seeing all the bling, I would target him too. Its the perception that these athletes instill in our minds thats why theyre becoming targets. Showing off all their bling and shit. Kinda is their own fault
@ sweetv…not his fault, but i do understand what you are saying. An athlete like jackson kinda (pretends) to live like a thug, so this inst a big surprise.
@sweetv0mit: “Kinda is their own fault”
You’re an idiot. It’s his money, he can do what he wants to do with his money.
By your logic, I guess it’s “kinda” his wife’s fault for being home. She could have a job but because her husband is rich and takes care of the finances she was caught in the mix, right?? These stupid robbery victims, eh??
I’m glad his wife is ok and I hope they catch these pieces of trash. He should buy his wife a shotgun and get her trained with it.
And man I hate people who comment “first” on shit. Get a god damn life and grow the f*ck up. You aren’t first unless you have something worthwhile to say, so just STFU to begin with.
You’d think with all the jacking stephan has done in his career…he’d be used to it and not mind if it happened to him…
this happened in a gated community? cops were involved.
A pair of Rottweilers are the best security. They take no prisoners, women or bribes.
Respect the recession people.
If there’s one dude, I ain’t tryin to rob in the NBA, one’s delonte, the other’s Jack. You know he knows “people”. Po-po better get to the robbers before Jack’s “people” do……just sayin.
I might be wrong (very much doubt it), but this isn’t the first time Bruce has shown himself to be a racist.
@16 this is actually what I was thinking. Dude just looks like a guy you would never want to mess with.
SJ’s just mad he didn’t get first! He barely made top 10!
I thought the whole point of a gated community was so that this sort of thing wouldn’t happen…
Why does Sjack look like he’s that type? Just because he looks like a ghetto smurf, and hangs around here: [www.youtube.com] (blue hat) looking for leprechauns doesn’t mean he’s tough or anything. He’s just a lame jacker who can shoot any team out of any game anytime.
I think he should probably spend more time working on not being a bonehead on the court, instead of wasting his time getting his shit stolen. That is just a horrible allocation of time.
LMAO!!! Yeah, that Leprechaun video never gets old
@control: “I think he should probably spend more time working on not being a bonehead on the court, instead of wasting his time getting his shit stolen. That is just a horrible allocation of time.”
LMAOOOO! What the hell does that even mean??? HAHA!
RIP to them. S-Jack aint no joke.
Just means that he should focus on his game on the court, instead of getting robbed. I’m not saying that he INVITED robbers over for tea and crumpets, then got jacked…but he was targeted for a reason. He should probably figure out what that reason it and focus on not basing his game on the court on being an asshole.
Everyone saying he’s going to have the guys killed, beat up, whatever:
You do realize that it’s probably an inside job, and that the people who jacked his shit probably WERE his crew…or at least closely affiliated with his crew. Armed gunmen rarely go into gated communities and perform home invasions randomly. There’s a connection there…PROBABLY related to his shady off court lifestyle (leprechaun hunting is serious business).
Wow, I fucked up my grammar on my last post, but I’m sure everyone gets what I’m trying to say. Sucks when you are trying to make a post, and work gets in the way.
There’s a Malice in the Palice joke here somewhere……
He makes what 10 million a year? And you can’t install some fine ass security in your house? Thak God his wife wasnt hurt.
Its kinda ironic how Stephen Jackson is supposidly the thug of the NBA and he/his family gets victimized. Unfortunately for his wife Renata, Stephen often portrayed himself as a lowfile and bully to many people. It goes to show you, no matter how hard you think you are, anyone can be hurt.
This could have ended up a lot worse for him and his wife it shouldnt have happened in a gated community
the intruders probably thought she would be away at the game with him as it looks like they knew he was in Texas
I’ve read that statistically, you’re more likely to have any personal weapons used against you than you are to use it against a home intruder. Yet Jackson owns guns. I’m sure that the bad guys knocked politely at the door to tell his family they were about to be robbed, so could they please not run and get the weaponry?
Bottom line: no need to own guns.
i’m with 100k. as we speak, i’m getting ready to pray for the family of the robbers. I thin jack s-jack might do the hunting HIMSELF and then turn himself into authorities. And then they messed with dude’s wife???? LMAO…Yea, they’re dead.