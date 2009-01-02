Stephon Marbury To Reunite With KG?

01.02.09 10 years ago
Steph

This rumor has been out there since Steph first took his seat on the very end of the Knicks bench next to Jerome James. But now, it seems likely that Marbury will join forces with his former Timberwolves teammate Kevin Garnett in Boston.

When asked specifically about the likelihood of Marbury joining the Celtics this season, the source predicted that “it will happen.”


Garnett supposedly hasn’t voiced any opposition to signing Steph. If KG’s OK with it, then you have to imagine that the rest of the team is cool too. It’s not like Big Baby‘s going to step up and say that this violates his sensibilities.

However, this is still a ways away from being a sealed deal. The biggest obstacle to Marbury signing is that he’s still not a free agent. If he manages to become one, then odds are he’ll wear green and white. But until then, he’s only going to be wearing street clothes when he shows up to NBA arenas.

Source: Real GM

