Stephon Marbury To Reunite With KG?

This rumor has been out there since Steph first took his seat on the very end of the Knicks bench next to Jerome James. But now, it seems likely that Marbury will join forces with his former Timberwolves teammate Kevin Garnett in Boston.
When asked specifically about the likelihood of Marbury joining the Celtics this season, the source predicted that “it will happen.”
Garnett supposedly hasn’t voiced any opposition to signing Steph. If KG’s OK with it, then you have to imagine that the rest of the team is cool too. It’s not like Big Baby‘s going to step up and say that this violates his sensibilities.
However, this is still a ways away from being a sealed deal. The biggest obstacle to Marbury signing is that he’s still not a free agent. If he manages to become one, then odds are he’ll wear green and white. But until then, he’s only going to be wearing street clothes when he shows up to NBA arenas.
I can see the need for a back up PG, because House is not really a PG, he is more of a combo guard. But Starbury is not the answer here. He can play PG but he is more of gunner instead of a floor general. He can buckets with anyone…but he hasn’t done much as a floor general.
the resurgence of marbury lies in Boston. the guy can play and the team is strong enough to keep him in check. They also have the ring to establish if he plays there way there is a reward. however while Celts are obviously very stacked at 3 positions (with 3 all stars) There PG siutation is pretty good, why arent the celts getting some more big men. Perks pretty good and all, but really if you HAD to pick a weakness in the celts starting line up it would have to be the tall guy not named KG
the Greens dont need no Starbury. mishap in the making.
i’d hate this if i was a celtics fan. one of the best teams in every sense of that word still may not be enough to make marbury a team player. old dogs can’t learn new tricks.
and where are the minutes coming from? rondo is real young he can and should play 40 minutes in the playoffs, and house did just fine last year backing him up.
The veteran they needed to sign was Mutombo, not Marbury.
Hasn’t Rondo grown into just the kind of PG the Celts need? And isn’t Marbury the exact opposite? I’m not a Marbury hater, he just doesn’t have a place on that team.
I don’t see any Phil Jackson/Dennis Rodman magic happening either.
Is it possible for Tommy Heinsohn to give negative Tommy Points?
I disagree, I think thats great. You have a second team with House, Marbury, Allen, Powe… If they keep him in check, thats a great sign. If they dont, them you did not miss anything, they are not giving anybody …
he is going to totally derail them or make them one of the best teams of all time. its either or. i think he will make them better. he is quite a character but anyone who really know s steph knows how smart he is and he knows this a huge chance for him if it can happen. he can make all his haters look bad and thats what he is all about
btw, dont house and marbury have beef???
The next rumor is C’s going after Mourning since P.J. and Deke turned them down. Hopefully, Mourning returns to Miami cause he’s the best of the 3 mentioned, and would definitely give them toughness and defense in the middle.
Truthfully, Starbury’s better than Cassell and would be a decent insurance policy for Rondo. He’s like T.O. anyway – he’ll be on his best behavior in year 1 anyway.
I can’t stand this ‘is player X going to like signing Y?’ Who the hell cares if KG likes it? I pay you 20 million dollars to go out on the court and give 100% every night regardless of circumstances that are not personal. Jesus. Harden up!
marbury is gunna go out of his way to be the consummate team player just to show the knicks front office they fucked up…jus cuz hes a pg doesnt mean he needs to come in for rondo, he can sub in for ray allen too because he is a great shooter
How is one man gonna stop them from winning a chip? u sound plum dumb son… He aint my favorite player by no means, but he can play. In fact I think he needs to be in LA. With farmar out we need someone who can PLAY. And with the Lakers 2nd unit hed bring the one thing they don’t have… TOUGHNESS. Somebody to attack the basket with the ability to kick out with that 2nd unit would be retarded… Marbury, Vujacic, LO, Ariza and Bynum/Gasol is a starting NBA lineup
If he gets to beantown Steph is going to want to start over Rondo. His selfishness is despicable. BUT if he adjust to the “team” mentality… he is much greater upgrade at the PG spot. Rondo-marbury-house.
As a fan i hope this doesnt go through.
If Starbury gets a ring ill die of laughter, the implicatinos are just…
Sees randy moss type circumstances in the making…don’t forget marbs is joining an already stellar “system.” We’ll be talking in june about how marbury was the piece needed to repeat, watch. He knows at this point with his reputation, its put up or shut up time and hes ready to respond.
Why would the defending champs, who haven’t lost any major pieces, want to fuck around with their chemistry by adding someone who is an established loser to their team?
Why fuck with a good thing for a guy who is a known cancer, who hasn’t played professional basketball for a few years and who doesn’t buy into the team concept at all to begin with?
This would just be a horrible move for the Celts. Subtraction by Addition.
Some people are so ignorant its dispicable. People are predicting he’ll throw a fit if he cant start in Boston. That adding him on would completely bring downfall to the team, HOW? The Knicks are benching him and paying him $20 Mil. Worst case scenario, the C’s will also bench him but only pay about $1mil, that aint shit.
Why would he want to start over Rondo? Marbury doesnt know the system, and its quite evident that he’d be coming into this situation as a bench player, only a fucking moron would even mention Starbury starting unless he was signing with the T’Wolves or Memohis.
A new year has come but certain broke ass haters on this site will never stop hating and running their mouths/keyboards. Ignorance really is bliss.
Go Starbury, I hope he gets a ring.
Yoooo I could see that if Steph wasn’t such a hard head.
I could see him actually doing right in Boston just for the purposes of a ring alone.
Still that would be just so unfair to me. A dude who has been a cancer everywhere he beens suddenly acts right for half a season and gets a ring.
Naw man that wouldn’t be right.
I am all for Steph being somewhere in a place where he can change his image or even overseas. Still to just go to the main contender let alone the reigning champs.
Naw. If Steph ends up in Boston, I am for LA or anyone else outside of Boston gettin a chip.
Cept for the Mavs…I don’t like them lol.
You really don’t know anything about Starbury do ya? YES he will come onto the Celts and fuck it up. He thinks he is the best player in the league, if he ain’t starting then yes, he will make waves.
The main question is why the Celts would do this? That alien looking motherfucker Raging “Boner” Rondo is better than he is at this point in his career. They have nothing to gain with a move that gets them Starbury, and a good chunk to lose.
Steph is a hard head and acts like a retard at times but some of the stuff he does complain about are valid..AT TIMES, not all the time. This whole thing with D’Antoni was some bull and is just an old grudge. If anyone remembers in the preseason, he was playing well with the team and put up good numbers…him and Duhon were killing in the front court.
I believe if he goes to Boston, Doc will keep that mess in check and KG is big enough to voice his opinion to Steph. They can make it work..at least for a season..I think he will curb his BS to get a ring…
Give the man a chance..it’s possible…
what people dont understand is steph’s lack of success is his defense and how on the offensive end he either tries to do it by himself or passes the ball and doesnt get it back…the celtics would be the ying to his yang because he doesnt need to do that much but hit open shots without dribbling so much (rondo does not have a better jumpshot then steph)…and the celtics play great all around team defense ( none of marbury’s previous teams ever played defense)…the lakers really cant back up steph’s faults so he wouldnt do good there but i think the celtics would be the best situation for steph because they do fill up the cracks in his game.
Didn’t we have a guy like this last year in Sam Cassell who just gunned it constantly? Oh wait, he’s actually a solid locker room guy and still (technically) on the team. I just threw up in my mouth a little bit, please God no.
they need front-court depth, not a PG who has a shoot 1st mentality and doesnt D up! his game isnt going to change overnight, regardless of who is the coach. KG couldnt get him on board in Minny, so i dont see how they can get a stubborn Marbury to change now. something about Marbury tells me he is mentally disturbed
“Marbury, Vujacic, LO, Ariza and Bynum/Gasol is a starting NBA lineup” ……… for a team that’s winning 25 games tops.
Yeah, the Celtics need another guy that doesn’t deserve a ring.
i think all this marbury talk is a moot point. way to break the story, media. james dolan is now definitely going to make steph sit out the season rather than pay him and let him go to an ideal situation like the celtics.
With KG acting like a dick this season, Marbury is the perfect team mate !!!
Hmmm .. some people seems to be missing from that Lakers line up .. oh yeah, KOBE, Fisher, Radmonovich, you know, the starter. So I’d add another 40 wins to that team.
I know Marbury. I know he’s been coached by idiots the last 3 seasons. I know he can immaturely in comparison only to guys like T.O and Pacman. I know he also got crazy game. I know he also would love a ring to shut haters up. I know dude’s over 30 now, compared to when he was playing, like 2 years ago.
I know that if Boston’s Capos keep Marbury in check and make him respect where he’s at, he’ll be a leather 8-15ppg scorer off the bench, spending most of his time being defended by the other team’s second string PG. I know this releaves scoring responsibility off T.Allen, who only really just plays decent defense, when he scores its like a added bonus.
You’ve got PP, KG, Cassell, R.Allen, and yall are worried about Marbury’s ego? It’ll get lost in the shuffle. Its worth trying because its low risk, if it dont work out you can let him go and you’ve lost NOTHING. If it works out, you’ve added depth and a player with an urgency to get a ring, which is never bad when making a title run. Its like get a free lottery ticket, you might win $10 or $100 or the jackpot or nothing at all, but you’re doing something. If you dont even try, you’re garanteed to get nothing at all back, what have to got to lose?
… I know his immaturity is only in comparison to guys like T.O …
And btw, i like him on the Lakers second unit also, very dangerous. And isn’t is a good thing if you’re second unit is as good as teams that win 25-30 games year? Add on a starting squad with Kobe, Fisher, Gasol, Bynum, and you’re looking at 65 wins, whats wrong with that?
I dont understand what people be talking about
@GWK – it’s not like finding a lottery ticket cuz you can’t lose anything, it’s like finding a big bag of drugs – You could be completely fine, but it’s definitely a risk if you decide to take it. You may just use it and have some fun, you may sell it and make a TON of $$$, or you may end up w/ a visit from Vito, a hole in the head and a shallow grave.
I am behind this, and hope it happens. If you don’t watch the Celtics closely, you may not know their bench has serious issues. This is a typical low risk / high reward situation, and there are frankly not too many other options out there.
Forget about the baggage for a moment, and look at the man’s basketball skills. He can handle backcourt pressure (House has trouble with this); score in bunches by either attacking the rim, or raining threes (TA can take it to the hole, but is crazy inconsistent, and House is the only other 3 pt. shooter off the bench); and he can dish (there are no playmakers on the Celtics’ bench right now – none).
We are talking about a multiple time all-star, who has basically been a 20 and 8 man his entire career. This would be a steal for the Celtics, and definately something Red would do.
Of course, while his talent is unquestionable, his character is very questionable. No one can predict what thoughts will run through his shiny tatted head – but my biggest concern isn’t him “acting up”.
It’s whether or not he can play winning ball. It seems like New Jersey and Phoenix should have been better that they were, and it’s undeniable that when these teams went in a different direction (Nash, Kidd), they improved drastically. I’m not sure if this is the reality, but at least it’s the perception.
Oh, and I don’t care about anything he did during his stay with the Knicks. C’mon, with Zeke as your boss?!? What a mess.
In Boston, no one will expect him to run the show, at least for the first team. He just needs to play a role which basically means working over second and third string guards.
Adding Starbury should allow House to slide into his more natural role of raining threes – Lamar Mundane style; should let TA focus on slashing and defense; and give the Celtics underized big men significantly more opportunities around the basket.
If the C’s add Starbury, and a serviceable big man, it’s 18.
Celts fan…. nice analogy haha
I know what you mean, but since you can just cut Starbury if anything, there’s no Vito to worry about.
What can you really lose if you have the option to just keep him away like the Knicks are doing now? Its a very low risk/Potentially high reward situation. If it dont work out, just tell him to be gone, its not like the C’s are gonna sign him for $20 Mil, or that he’s even looking for that.
I don’t think you can say it’s low risk. Celts have a solid team right now and Starbury might not be able to disrupt their chemistry (though it’s possible)…but you have to think of the poor interns man. The Celts would have to lock up anything with a pussy around that guy, else risk some sexual harassment/rape charges.
The post game interviews for the Celts would probably get more interesting with Steph walking around stoned talking shit like an idiot…but that is what KG is for.
@GWK – I’ve seen first-hand what cancers like him can do to a locker room. If Rondo has a few bad weeks and Marbury’s crying about starting and the team starts taking sides, that’s a wrap. It seems unlikely, but I was in Philly when TO was in town and I saw it happen and watched the team fall apart. I’d prefer to stay away from him altogether. It’s not a young-and-rich thing that you can give him a pass for like you might if he was 23, dude’s 30+.
and honestly, the fact of the matter is we don’t really need PG help that bad. House struggles against pressure but is better than he was last year, TA sucks but is a 2 anyway, and honestly, if Doc would give him minutes, I do like Gabe Pruitt’s game (more developing him for next year, but kid has a lot of Delonte West in him and can actually handle the ball in traffic and break a press.) and we did win the chip last year w/ the exact same back court – with a younger, much less consistent Rondo.
We could definitely use a better backup PG, but we have MUCH bigger holes to fill. Tony Allen is currently our backup 3, which would work if he wasn’t an undersized 2 (6’4″) and inconsistent as hell offensively and dribbles like Hellen Keller after a bottle of Jack (he is a solid defender, but gets KILLED by bigger 2s and 3s.) Behind him on the depth chart at 3 is freakin Scal (which is one of the only things that could be worse to me than going after Marbury!) It’s time to bring up Bill Walker or JR Giddens (both are killing it in the DLeague and 6’6″ish, so what do you have to lose?) or address that some other way.
the biggest need we have though is a backup 5 that’s over 6’7″. I love Leon and think Big Baby’s alright, but if they’re out there together it’s a problem. We need a center that’s actually tall and isn’t Patrick O’Bryant.
Honestly, as currently constructed, we’re a flawed team and the backup PG play, while it could be a little better, isn’t the problem. If we don’t make a move, we’re not getting by Bron this year, and Starbury doesn’t address any of the 2 big problems we have, he only (potentially) adds another one. We basically need to replace what Posey (big 3 that can defend and hit an occasional open jumper) and PJ Brown (a non-midget backup big) did last year. We were able to take the chip w/ the same backcourt we still have, so while Marbury, if he was on his best behavior, could be a nice addition, it doesn’t do enough anyway and is too big of a risk to bother with to me.
I agree with Celts Fan… too bad about Mutombo… he would’ve been a good replacement for PJ…
I agree with a number of points you made, but disagree that Marbury doesn’t address any weaknesses.
First, I don’t think you can replace Big Game James with one player, and I don’t think adding Stephon precludes the Celtics from adding a big man.
And while I also like Gabe, I don’t think Doc will give him (or any of the rookies) enough minutes to earn a spot in the rotation before the playoffs start.
I understand your point about having the same backcourt (and maybe even better with the development of Rajon), but I don’t think you can look at the Celtics backcout in a vacum.
Without Big Game James, PJ, and even Sam I Am to some extent, the dynamics of the Celtics second unit have changed entirely. The Celtics rely on House and TA more than ever to handle the ball – which is not their strength, and which leads to more turnovers for one of the most turnover prone teams in the NBA.
I think the C’s biggest problem is turnovers, and while the starters commit their share of them, they also more than make up for it. For the bench, the sloppiness in inexcusable.
The second biggest problem is the Bench’s scoring ability. There are no playmakers on the C’s bench, period. TA, Baby, and House drop a nice dime every five games; and Powe, g-d bless him, is a bull in a china shop, who does not look to dish, ever.
Finally, I agree that we need a big man. Portland beasted us last week; and the Lakers and Cavs could as well.
So, I think Marbury does address at least 2 of 3 weaknesses. I do share your concerns about Marbury’s attitude, but sometimes risks can pay off.
He won’t have KG to be jealous of NOW with his FAT contract. ‘Cause Pierce and Ray gettin’ chane-ay too baby! LOL – damn, now the job he is dying for is Rajon’s back-up. I wonder how this fits in his movie…will they spin it to make him seem humble and mature or will they really show how far he dropped in NBA stardom?
Excellent pick-up, if Boston can get him. Excellent!
I hate the celtics. Please do go ahead and grab this scrub and further ruin your team’s chances at repeating.
I still think Steph in Miami makes more sense.
Steph in Boston seems very unnatural for all the reasons that everyone has pointed out. Rondo plays much better without looking over his shoulder. Steph might not mind that he isn’t starting, but it’s finishing the game that becomes the bigger question. How long before Doc puts Rondo on the bench in favor of Steph in the closing minutes? Maybe Boston should go after Pargo if he is indeed available.
if it happened, great move for Boston in my eyes. Adding Marbury gets you a more than decent back-up PG, and another scorer off the bench. Yes Marbury might bring all the locker room negatives along but with the big three there, i don’t see how marbury would F up the team chemistry that bad.
To win a ring, at times you have to take some risk. i think boston wold be better with marbury, who’s dying to get back to the court and just play. Also, being in boston is about as good a situation as Steph can ask for. After all it is a big change of scenery from the dysfunctional and rebuilding knicks to the repeat-chasing Celtics.
@Converse – didn’t say Marbury didn’t address anything, just said that the PG play isn’t the issue as much as getting bigger guys at the 3 and the 5 so we can play D. Other than an occasional Posey corner 3, we’re still the same team as last year offensively, we just need bigger subs so our 2nd unit can be better defensively. another scorer would be nice, but it’s not a priority compared to shoring up the defensive weaknesses.
i did also say I like Pruitt more for next year. I’d just like to see him keep getting the 5-10mpg he’s been getting lately, which would probably disappear if you add Marbury (or any other guard) into the mix.
and don’t think the ton of TOs we’ve been committing and Tony Allen being one of the first bench guys in aren’t related.
Marbury makes sense on a lot of teams because he is an amazing talent. A different player with this much talent and not the same rep, no way Boston would get him without giving something big.
Lets see how this plays out
If Starbury and KG can reunite after 10-years when both were young and more concerned about the “Loot” than winning NBA Championships. Starbury and “Da Kid” were supposed to be new-new (Penny and Shaq) version of Magic and Kareem. Both players have been very influential to the basketball and hip-hop culture fusion (The “Dunkadelic-Era” In America) born in 1984. If Starbury can help KG get another ring he may also get a chance to redeem his Starbury name within the hip-hop culture.
