Should the Celtics Be Worried Already?

Yesterday at Madison Square Garden, the Stephon Marbury Era was officially over. The “Marbury” name plate that has been on his locker all year was finally gone. And it looks as though the Steph Era will begin anew in Boston on Friday morning.

One of our favorite websites, Barstoolsports.com, just set the over/under for “First Disastrous Influence on Team” at 10 days. Others are predicting that he’ll be a great addition in Boston’s quest to defend their title.

But if you want to read into Steph’s early comments, you might have to take the under in that Barstool bet.



Asked about his role with the Celtics, presumably to back up guard Rajon Rondo, Marbury said, “I’ll just let my game speak for itself.”

What does that mean? Is that Steph’s way of saying that he’s going to take Rondo’s spot in the starting lineup? Uh oh…

