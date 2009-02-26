Should the Celtics Be Worried Already?

Yesterday at Madison Square Garden, the Stephon Marbury Era was officially over. The “Marbury” name plate that has been on his locker all year was finally gone. And it looks as though the Steph Era will begin anew in Boston on Friday morning.
One of our favorite websites, Barstoolsports.com, just set the over/under for “First Disastrous Influence on Team” at 10 days. Others are predicting that he’ll be a great addition in Boston’s quest to defend their title.
But if you want to read into Steph’s early comments, you might have to take the under in that Barstool bet.
Asked about his role with the Celtics, presumably to back up guard Rajon Rondo, Marbury said, “I’ll just let my game speak for itself.”
What does that mean? Is that Steph’s way of saying that he’s going to take Rondo’s spot in the starting lineup? Uh oh…
Source: NY Times
Wow we are really searching…
Marbury HAD more talent than Rondo, but at this point and for the rest of this year he only needs to figure out how to play along with Rondo and better than House, Tony Allen (if he gets back), and Giddens/Pruit….
This is IF the celtics sign him…
and so it begins…
Looking back in the past…
If i were the Celtics, I would be smacking myself across my face right now.
Que the meltdown… Celtics have a good thing going and this makes no sense!
You have basically the same team that you had last year when you WON the championship and Rondo is waaay better this year.
Its a real head scratcher. I can see bringing in Sam Cassell who has veteran leadership and rings- What does Steph bring to the table??
Its mind bottling.
But as a Laker fan…I LOVE IT
This is a baaaad move by the celts…..
A healthy motivated Marbury is definitely a starter in most teams, but Id say he first has to earn the starting role.
There is nothing for the Celtics to lose if they sign Marbury. If he acts dumb, they can just cut him for cheap. Marbury has 10x more talent than Rondo will ever have, it’s just that his head is messed up.
If KG had Marbury on the TWOLVES with Tom Gugoliota, and Starbury wasn’t such an idiot, KG would have won a ring with them.
I’m no Marbury fan, but i’d say he’s going to prove a lot of doubters wrong.
Oh dear. Reaching. He clearly means he’ll be put where he belongs after they assess how good he’s looking, which is exactly what you’d expect a coach to do. Next.
Marbury has the talent to start on 20win bottom dwellers. what was his peak, averaging 20+ with the Nets. Rondo has a higher ceiling than marbury ever did, which in my book makes him far more talented than a pg who makes his teammates miserable.
The Celts are willingly signing a known career cancer to their team…of course they should be worried. They are doing the equiv of fucking a homeless bag lady with pussing sores on her coot without a condom…if they get an STD from it they ain’t got anyone to blame but themselves.
This def sets up the Celts to be the biggest douche bag team in the league now. Perky, Starbury, PP talkin like he’s YOUNGFED (aka the best in the world), KG running his mouth and trying to push around lil’ guys, Rondo looking like an alien, Glen Davis looking like he ate Oliver Miller for breakfast…I hope they get upset in the first round.
He shouldn’t even be THINKING about a starting spot. Why is “letting his game speak for itself” to maybe take a starting spot even on his mind? He should’ve been on some “I just want to play basketball for the first time in 50 years” instead.
But yeah, maybe that is reaching a bit hahah…I think he’ll be aite on the Celtics. Technically, they’re about to add a FOURTH superstar. FOUR. SUPERSTARS. On one team. Think about that…
who they really need is Latrell Sprewell!!
Lol Control you made me laugh out loud at work doo.. u a fool for all that..
This is just a desperation move by the Celtics.. The reason the big 3 worked was because they all adjusted their games when they came in and bought into the SYSTEM.. Starbury has had a problem with every system he has ever been in.. He thinks he can take over and thats what the quote means..
His ego will take over eventually.. he wants the money and can only get the money if he performs like he used too.. If he is getting 10-15 minutes of tick a night you think he is going to happy??
Or he could be content to look sane and help them win a chip.. its 50/50.. but im betting he torches that team and ends up chunkin em with KG..
One of most important lessons in life is that you can’t change a person. This should be the Celtics first hint that they are delusional if they think Starbury will suddenly become a team first guy who is content to do – or not do – what is needed to win.
There is a reason why Stephon has never left a team on good terms.
@ dmitry of jersey
You are wrong there buddy. Talent and potential are completely different. Even though they are different, Marbury has and had more talent and potential than Rondo. Marbury was a lottery pick while Rondo wasnt. Marbury made impact right off the bat while Rondo could play slowly behind KG, Ray, and PP. There is a difference of expectation when you are expected to carry a team than be the 4th best player in your team….
Also if what YOU say is true, than you are pretty much saying the same thing as Marvin Williams having a higher ceiling than CP3 and D-Will which at that time was what everyone else were saying… and you know the result…
Don’t let Starbury’s retardness cloud your judgement.
@4 Your so right!
Just because Marbury is on the bench dosent mean he can’t put up real good numbers but he just needs minutes provided to do that
For the past 3 years to present Marbury and IVERSON both would benefit there teams by coming off the bench. Neither one possess the leadership skills to run a team from the start of a game, yet both are talented enough to maintain or even run up the score against opposing teams second units.
i don’t think it will be a disaster if it’s only for this season. marbury wants to prove he has some value and so i think he will shut up but only for a short time.
if the celtics win this is a great move but if they start to lose a couple then marbury is sure to go ballistic and then it could go south in a hurry.
i can see this going either way, it’s quite a gamble if you are the c’s. but i think you got to take the risk.
I’m going to give Starbury the benefit of the doubt, seeing as he was one of my faves yrs ago! He’s gonna come in respect the Celtics tradition…Bide his time and when he comes in for Rondo, play his ass of and then see what happens from there.
I have a dream….
Marbury haters proves the media corrupts the average stupid sports fan. Marbury got to the Knicks in 2003-2004 when they were 12-22. Knicks record was 21-19 after Marbury’s arrival and they made the playoffs. The Suns went down the toilet after Marbury left. They got better the following year, because they made Joe Johnson a feature player, signed Nash, and Amare played an entire season. The Nets traded Marbury and got Kidd in return the following year- as well as Kittles back after 2 years on the DL, drafted Jefferson and Collins, got back Van Horn and Kmart from injuries. Stupid Knick fans think it was the Marbury trade that made the Nets better..lmfao. KG post-Marbury got no further than rd 1 in the playoffs for 3 years until Cassell and Spree got there. After they leave, KG DOESN’T EVEN MAKE THE PLAYOFFS! Marbury has not played for the Knicks since December of 2007. What’s the Knick record since that time? In the last 5 years, the Knicks are playing .300 ball when Marbury doesn’t play.
Also did you see Rondo miss a hand off in the final play of the game yesterday…gimme a break! Have him play in any other team and I guarantee you that he will be averaging 8 pts and 4 asts. Right now what happens is people double KG and pierce and that lets this wannabe get a full head of steam going towards the basket where he can pass to a WIDE open shooter who can drain it or try to make an easy lay up or get fouled. He is SO OVERRATED!
^^^^^^he’s right
^ i 2nd dat
I hope he goes to the Celtics. They’ll be even bigger douchebags with him there.
@ Andrew
I feel ya on your first point. Blamin Marbury for the Knicks…considering the laughing stock that NY was. C’mon. Think about it. What could Marbury possibly do to destroy the Celts title run. So he’s considered a “cancer”…does he have special Mojo Powers? Is he like something radioactive? He gets closer to you and you eventually die?
Boston is a veteran team. They’ve personally lobbied for Steph for months now. He steps out of place, you best believe he’ll be put in place. Or he’s out, and he just pissed on his best chance at a chip.
The positives outway the negatives. No matter how much voodoo magic he’s cursed with.
Andrew I agree with you 100%. My man Starbury will be fine. Besides if you Celtic fans are complaining already, he hasn’t signed with them yet.
It’s amazing how grossly overrated Rondo is, and that’s because of the fact that he’s playing with 3 future Hall Of Famers.
Amen Andrew… Marbury steps up and plays then it’s the apocalypse for every team outside of Boston. Everybody hating is just scared (like I am) about what he can do to help the Celtics… Give the guy a break and make a judgement after he’s played a few games
@Bx – dude’s putting up 8.4 dimes per and #2 in the league in steals and didn’t make the ASG (and he shouldn’t have.) I think he’s rated right where he should be – somewhere in the cluster behind Devin and Jameer. You do know that they play defense right? and he’s damn good at it (best defensive PG in the East that you’d actually put into this conversation)
The Celtics have nothing to lose. They are only going to sign Steph for a veteran’s minimum salary. If he becomes cancerous, they can just release him and it won’t cost much at all.
except their soul big freeze, except their soul.
I don’t want to route for this clown. He’s my least favorite person in all of sports behind only Peyton Manning (over-rated choke artist,) ARoid (fuck that pretty boy, go put on more purple lipstick,) Roger Clemens, and Rick Pitino (thanks for the memories, dick.)
as a Laker fan, I hope the Celtics get Stephon
Marbury’s a cancer
Marbury can put up numbers, but not wins
even Jason “don’t call me a wife beater even though I did actually beat my wife” Kidd is better than this guy.
@Andrew
You are way off with Rondo. If you watch him regularly, you know he is a top five PG (along with CP3, Deron, Tony, and Chauncy); and he just finished dominating Nash and Chauncy, and holding is own (arguably more) against CP3 and Deron – all without KG.
@All Laker Fans
Two things: The Celtics are not afraid of the Lakers, period. Because you invented soft, and we beat you by 39 fuckin points to win the championship.
Stephon? He will eat Farmar and your soft bench for breakfast – if we meet again (frankly, you might lose to San Antonio, and my beloved C’s could lose to King James).
@CeltsFan
Have faith…The big three all called Stephon and challenged him to leave some dough on the table and prove everyone wrong. They, along with Doc and Danny, deserve the benefit of the doubt.
UBUNTU!!!!
Consider that by signing him they prevent any one else from picking him up. Not saying it would happen but should the celts make it to the finals wouldn’t marbury be better than most of the backups on other contenders? Gibson, hill, framar etc? May not help the celts but they have stopped him from helping any body else.
Andrew, I agree with what you say, but not four times.
If I were the lakers, I’d sign him to a slightly bigger than minimum contract, hold him for 3 days to get past march 1st, then release him so the celtics can’t pick him up for the playoffs. Unless you are sure that Marbury will be a complete negative, why would you run the risk of letting your nemesis getting better when you weren’t close to beating the existing team last year? Just tell everyone you made a whole-hearted effort and it just didn’t work out; no one will complain if you screw over the dusch of coney island. Know what, get Fish to fake an injury and have a misdiagnosis after march 1st; marbury would think he can start, he will undoubted join your team.
@andrew, the timberwolves missed the playoffs for alot of reasons..its not like marbury was anything special for them. The team was built based on having 2 superstars..one left, so it all fell on KG..of course their not gonna be a great team with just ONE guy doin everything. Secondly, they lost first round draft pics for like 7 years cuz of the joe smith fiasco where they tried to sign up without really havin to sign him so they saved money. So when ur second best player is terrell brandon / marko jaric, and your team isn’t getting any first rounders for 7 years, the team isn’t gonna go anywhere..marbury or not.
Fuck you Rondo haters, Andrew is a dumb douche. Rondo just put up his career high in points, along with ten assists, without KG. He’d put up WAY better numbers on another team (at least scoring wise), because he’d be handling the ball more. But with Pierce, Ray and KG in tow, Rondo doesn’t get a chance to be a number one offensive option.
As for Marbury, he better not try and take Rondo’s starting role, all he needs to do is come in, create some offense off the bench and KEEP HIS FUCKING MOUTH SHUT.
i hope he ruins the C’s…i hate marbury..i am not a knicks fan but he runined every team he has been on…i cant wait for this to blow up!!!! go cavs in the east!
at least the Celtics will now have a excuse when they lose to the Cavs on the east finals.
Yao gave Lebron some “get back” tonight in the Toy!
[www.youtube.com]
Marbury to the Celtics is big… gives Rondo sometime to sit on the bench and observe what’s going on in the game… the Celtics are going to be either a 1 or 2 seed this year… once playoff starts Marbury won’t see more than 10 minutes UNLESS he really shows he can keep the offense FLOWING then he might be able to get in as a 2 guard… but for now i see him strictly as Rondo’s back up during the Regular season… Playoffs if he does well a 2 guard for some tick…
A fresh Marbury getting big minutes to spell allen and pierce from scoring down the stretch is a HUGE gain for the celtics.
Ditto them getting Moore to eat up KG minutes.
Great moves by the celtics.
Steph messes it up, they will cut him INSTANTLY
LOL @ me also thinking of him and KG fighting!
And Rondo has proved solid enough to get the job done last year and improved now, lets not get ahead of ourselves.
Top 5?
LOL
Talent wise he doesnt even crack the top 10
Kudos for his defense though, but he cant shoot or make ft’s.
Russell Westbrook will be what you think rondo is/will become.
I love the celtics signing Steph for one simple reason – I dont have to watch Eddie House try to dribble a basketball anymore. He REALLY cant handle the ball.
The Celtics didn’t have to look very far for inspiration on this signing. Cf. New England Patriots & Randy Moss.
Starbury to Boston can work because
1)The celtics have such a tight team already with no lack of leadership
2)Steph knows that, although he can certainly help the celtics, they don’t need to keep him, either financially or game-wise.
3)Steph knows this is his best chance at a ring, and if he messes this up, his market value will be next to zero.
I say the Celts should welcome him with open arms but let him know he’s on a very short leash.
Oh, and I think that someone pushing Rondo will be a great thing. He’s raw, but he doesn’t seem like the type to wilt under a challenge.
I think that the addition of steph will help rondo step up his game and he could learn a lot of moves from steph. I know for a fact though that doc and the big 3 are gonna have their feet on steph’s throat making sure he cooperates and accepts/understands his role on the team.