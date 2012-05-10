Stephon Marbury Gets His Statue

05.10.12 6 years ago

About a month ago, it was reported that Chinese fans voted to give Stephon Marbury a statue because he wasn’t allowed an MVP Trophy. In an effort to encourage local players, there is a ruling that even though Starbury dropped 41 in the deciding game, foreign players couldn’t win the MVP of the championship series.

Since then, the Marbury movement had been silent concerning the statue. But today, Marbury tweeted out this photo of what appears to be a finished statue. Zach Harper of ESPN.com mentioned to me that it looks like they “Han Solo’d” Marbury, which is probably the perfect way to describe this. I just hope that surrounding area isn’t the thing’s final destination…

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSOverseasSTEPHON MARBURY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP