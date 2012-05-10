Stephon Marbury Gets His Statue

About a month ago, it was reported that Chinese fans voted to give Stephon Marbury a statue because he wasn’t allowed an MVP Trophy. In an effort to encourage local players, there is a ruling that even though Starbury dropped 41 in the deciding game, foreign players couldn’t win the MVP of the championship series.

Since then, the Marbury movement had been silent concerning the statue. But today, Marbury tweeted out this photo of what appears to be a finished statue. Zach Harper of ESPN.com mentioned to me that it looks like they “Han Solo’d” Marbury, which is probably the perfect way to describe this. I just hope that surrounding area isn’t the thing’s final destination…

What do you think?

