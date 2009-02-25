Stephon Marbury to the Celtics

02.24.09
Steph, Dime #8

Minutes ago, the Knicks issued a press statement on behalf of the team and Stephon Marbury, announcing that the two sides have agreed on a contract buyout and Steph will be placed on waivers. The move clears the way for Steph to sign with another team, and all sources indicate he’s headed to the Celtics. The deadline to sign with a team and still be playoff-eligible is Sunday. (Remember Sam Cassell got in just under the deadline last year.)

Reports are that Marbury — who hasn’t played since Jan. 11, 2008 — will forfeit about $2 million from his $20.8M salary. The C’s still need a backup who’s a real point guard (Eddie House doesn’t count), and there isn’t a better talent on the market than Marbury. The Mavs and Heat are also said to be interested.

Is this a good move for Boston?

