Stephon Marbury Reintroduces Starbury Sneakers In China

If you didn’t have a chance to read Wells Tower’s excellent feature on Stephon Marbury in the latest GQ, you should do so now. But one thing sneakerheads around the world should know is that in addition to Marbury playing ball in in basketball-mad China, his Starbury sneakers have been reintroduced there as well.

As Tower points out, the Starbury brand sold more than 10 million shirts, shorts and $15 sneakers in the 16 months it was on the market. And with China’s growing market of 300 million basketball fans at his disposal, now is as good a time as any for Marbury to relaunch.

While the full details and distribution are unknown at this time, check out some of the latest Starbury releases – selling for about $30 dollars – we’ve been able to find.

What do you think?

