Stephon Marbury’s best option: Europe

How can a grown man run, cut, jump and flop on grass for 90 minutes nonstop while wearing $15 cleats?

If Stephon Marbury plays his next pro basketball game in the place he thinks he’s gonna play it, that’ll be the question he needs to answer for any potential business partners.

After making it clear he wanted to come back to the Celtics regardless of the (very little) money they could offer him, Steph has been informed by the team that they won’t be re-signing him, primarily thanks to the Rasheed Wallace acquisition. So Steph now tells the New York Post he’s looking at Europe.

If you remember Steph’s string of oddball interviews and blog entries last summer, he did say he wanted to end his career in Italy, but now it could become a reality sooner than anybody thought.

“If I have to give it overseas, I’ll give it overseas,” Marbury said, adding that he’s been talking to at least three teams in the Euroleague. “I like the Europe option to bring the Starbury brand there and sponsor soccer players.”

And of course he still holds the Knicks to blame for his lack of NBA interest.

“The Knicks put me in a really bad situation, a really bad spot, so I’m still waiting,” Marbury said. “Teams are still shopping.”

At 32, Steph isn’t done. Despite battling rust after prolonged inactivity in his stint with the Celtics, he had his moments and even came through in some crucial playoff games for the C’s. He’s at least better than other aging, employed NBA point guards like Lindsey Hunter, Anthony Carter and Anthony Johnson; plus a lot of the younger PG’s just getting their feet wet in the League.

And yet, he’s been considered toxic. Is Steph really THAT bad, or is he an unfortunate victim of bad press and misperception?