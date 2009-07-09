Stephon Marbury’s best option: Europe

How can a grown man run, cut, jump and flop on grass for 90 minutes nonstop while wearing $15 cleats?
If Stephon Marbury plays his next pro basketball game in the place he thinks he’s gonna play it, that’ll be the question he needs to answer for any potential business partners.
After making it clear he wanted to come back to the Celtics regardless of the (very little) money they could offer him, Steph has been informed by the team that they won’t be re-signing him, primarily thanks to the Rasheed Wallace acquisition. So Steph now tells the New York Post he’s looking at Europe.
If you remember Steph’s string of oddball interviews and blog entries last summer, he did say he wanted to end his career in Italy, but now it could become a reality sooner than anybody thought.
“If I have to give it overseas, I’ll give it overseas,” Marbury said, adding that he’s been talking to at least three teams in the Euroleague. “I like the Europe option to bring the Starbury brand there and sponsor soccer players.”
And of course he still holds the Knicks to blame for his lack of NBA interest.
“The Knicks put me in a really bad situation, a really bad spot, so I’m still waiting,” Marbury said. “Teams are still shopping.”
At 32, Steph isn’t done. Despite battling rust after prolonged inactivity in his stint with the Celtics, he had his moments and even came through in some crucial playoff games for the C’s. He’s at least better than other aging, employed NBA point guards like Lindsey Hunter, Anthony Carter and Anthony Johnson; plus a lot of the younger PG’s just getting their feet wet in the League.
And yet, he’s been considered toxic. Is Steph really THAT bad, or is he an unfortunate victim of bad press and misperception?
Marbury is good enough to make a team there is no reason why he should have to go to overseas.
I think he showed he still belongs in the league. sure he took a while to come around, but he hadn’t really played for over a year.
I actually want him on the Celtics still. but i guess not now that we got that big turd.
Yeah MArbury still got some gas left in the tank for sure. I sure my Golden State Warriors can use him over Acie Law or maybe even Sac behind Reke he would sure be an upgrade over Udrich.
celtics should sign marbury and iverson, and play them off the bench together with sheed…. that’d be sickkkkkkk!!!
I feel like he really got dicked around over the past two years.
GSW wants no part of StarBury sorry buddy… WOOP!
He’s still blaming the Knicks. He couldn’t say:
“I put myself in a bad situation…”
Nope. But that’s what happened. Everyone seems to forget that this ALL started on the plane that day, when he refused to come off the bench for even ONE game. Like a baby. Alienates his teammates in the process. Starts this whole back-and-forth with an equally foolish Isaiah Thom(pson), and then ends up getting exiled for a season and a half.
…all the Knicks fault. Okay buddy…have fun in Greece.
He should get signed by somebody, there are a lot of worse point guards in the league. A bunch of teams could use him. Miami should consider signing him if AI goes to Memphis.
HE IS THAT BAD
Take his distant cousin with him, Sebastian Telfair!
Marbury is a fucking joke.
I think Starbury should become a ref. All players would respect him.
Steph should just shut the hell up. The knicks put you in a bad spot? How?…How about you put the knicks in a bad spot by collection 20 million a year for doing nothing, but getting a lame star tat on your big head to promote those crappy shoes
Bye Steph!…and take your bootleg gear with you, the Euros will love it!
Steph is better than the starting point gaurd on these teams. On some of the squads its close, but on some of the teams not listed the steph of 2 years ago is better. This is the nba there are only 5 guys on the floor someone has to take a chance on talent.
knicks
76ers if dre miller leaves
golden state if monte plays sg
lakers
kings
pistons
pacers
heat if dwade plays sg
twolves
Derek Fisher is better then Starbury
all you are haters, Starbury haterz
9 out of 10 coaches would agree that Steph is a better ball player then Anthony Johnson, yet 9 out of 10 would prefer that Johnson be their backup PG.
@ Patrick.
That list is way too long, sorry. It should read:
Greece
As a Wolves fan I think Starbury should go play in Spain for DKV Joventut, maybe free up they’re need for that other PG they have under contract.
Don’t care is Starbury is better than Monta, Curry, CJ & Law combined, the last thing the Warriors need is a guy like Marbury. The Knicks didn’t do a thing to him, he’s reaping the negatives of what he’s sown by being a locker room cancer. Even with the Celtics in pursuit of a REAL goal it still wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. If you’re a GM that cares about the growth of your team, run, run away from the Starbury and don’t look back. Hope he has a great time in Italy, wish him all the best.
that stupid tat looks like it was stenciled by a 9-year old.
personally on the starbury vs the knicks..both are at fault…that being said, i saw him on the nets in his younger days..he is a cumbag..sorry….good riddance and have fun in europe..take ur crap shoes and bye..bye!!!
SEE YA, dont let Lady Liberty’s door hit you in the ass on the way out, crybaby….
I would pay someone to go to the club wearing that starbury gear.
basketball in europe is a team oriented sport.
marbury? lol
Steph is not that bad, I dunno the cap figures but he could fit on the Lakers. if thats to much maybe even Portland who is weak at PG (couldnt hurt) a lot of pretty good teams could get somethign out of starbury, maybe even more than the celts did since they had Rondo.
Jay – That’s exactly his problem: he’s a cumbag, and that’s what started his demise in NY, a little situation in an SUV right outside of MSG, if I recall correctly. Its not that Steph can’t ball, its that he completely lacks any common sense. Case in point – I have an autistic cousin who is for the most part a functioning member of society aside from the fact that he doesn’t shower often, picks his nose, won’t pass the milk across the table, etc., and the guy can play the guitar like Hendrix. But I don’t have to be a psychologist to know why the kid can’t get into a band, know what I mean? He lacks the social skills to get along, and Steph has the same damn problem. He is Basketball’s Mike Tyson, he just hasn’t bit anyone yet….
Except maybe Isaiah Thomas that is….
For the past 3 years or so, I’ve been saying the same thing: if Steph is going to act like a d bag like he was with the Knicks, he’s going to cost himself in the long run. The Celtics won’t sign him for the minimum? Not surprised.
…the wolves should sign marbury or something like that and offer him to DKV Joventut as the (or part of) buyout.
There’s some misconception about Marbury. It’s true that he’s been selfish his whole career, but he’s no worse than Iverson. Iverson’s been doing the things that Marbury did/does for years and has gotten a pass for it from everybody until now. Marbury never got that pass. As far as alienating his teammates, they already said that they didn’t want to play with him when Isiah was there. The Knicks organization looks hypocritical deactivating & banning him after telling him he wouldn’t start anymore and then playing victim when he questions what’s going on.
@sacto_j
THANK YOU!!!!…that is what ive been trying to tell people for years..and that mike tyson comment i thought of too…i used to laugh when msg announcers used to say how smart marbury is, he lacks regular social skills..he is like that dude off “of mice and men”, the dude is a strong hard worker but couldnt function with “regular” society…
Why the hate ” you mad cause he styling on you ”
cause he is a business man I mean if he really didn’t care about hoops anymore he should go overseas and make that money and brand his company out there like he said with those soccer teams and whatever market that’s out there I would and he has been giving back to his community & organizations way more than any of you cock suckers would that’s critisizing him on this post all of you are faggots because if you saw him you will say hey how are you I love you Steph
I wouldn’t mind seeing Starburry on the Lakers. Why is everyone hating on this man tho? He should be in the league, but if he has to go across the water like Jamel Thomas (his cousin), then it is what it is. Steph pockets aint hurtin, and he’ll be fine.
Go to Europe.. Time to start learning some Italian!
go to youtube and type in “stephon marbury interview”, then you will see what me and sacto_j are talking about….