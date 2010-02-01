Stephon Marbury’s China debut

Whatever kind of failure you might think Allen Iverson‘s season has been, Stephon Marbury would gladly take two scoops of that failure with M&M’s on top.

After Tweeting/smoking/crying/Vaseline’ing his way right out of the NBA over the summer, Steph recently signed with the Shanxi Zhongyu Brave Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, and on Sunday made his debut.

Marbury put up 15 points (0-6 3PA), eight assists and four steals against Dongguan Marco Polo. Down by one in the final seconds, he tried to set up Brave Dragons star Mo Taylor (27 pts) for the game-winner, but Taylor missed at the buzzer. Marbury appeared to be in decent but not great shape, and reportedly had a hard time guarding opposing PG Tre Kelley, a former South Carolina standout.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Marbury’s team is considered 16th-best out of 17 teams in the league. (Hey, he’s playing for the Wolves again!)

Seriously, though, I know it’s easy to pick on Marbury, but he’s still rich and he seems happy to be playing where he’s at. Surely he’d love to have a starting NBA job in a city that loves him while heading to the All-Star Game — just like Iverson — but he’s still getting paid to play ball.

If Marbury plays well in China, do you think he’ll be back in the NBA next year?