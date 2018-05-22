Getty Image

Despite a solid rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks, former SMU guard Sterling Brown has not been part of the national conversation since arriving in the NBA. However, that may change to some degree in the near future, as Gina Barton and Ashley Luthern of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel bring word that Brown will be filing a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department on the heels of an arrest in January.

The report indicates that video of Brown’s arrest, which did not produce any criminal charges, will publicly surface on Wednesday and a source is quoted as saying that the footage of a stun gun being used on the rookie guard is “very bad” for the Milwaukee Police Department. In conjunction, Brown is described as “not combative” and “not threatening,” with his attorney Mark Thomsen stating plans to file the civil rights lawsuit.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also paints an uneasy picture of the footage, indicating that he “definitely has concerns after watching that video,” though pointing to official comments concerning the pending video release. The incident in question took place in late January, when Brown’s car was reportedly parked across two spaces in the early hours of the morning. From there, “an electronic control device“ was used by the officers, leading to the pending litigation.

This is certainly a developing story and reaction to the video, when it is made public, will be quite intriguing to follow.