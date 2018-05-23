Getty Image

Sterling Brown was arrested in the early morning on January 26 for a parking violation that did not result in any charges being filed against the rookie guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Milwaukee Police Department officers that arrested Brown for what was a fairly routine violation chose to use unnecessary physical force and a taser on Brown.

After his lawyer told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel earlier in the week Brown planned on filing suit against the Milwaukee Police Department, Brown released a statement on Twitter explaining that part of the reason he’s suing is because it’s an all too common occurrence in America and wants to tell his story in order to hopefully prevent similar experiences in the future.