Video Of Milwaukee Police Tasing Bucks Rookie Sterling Brown Has Been Released

05.23.18 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Sterling Brown was arrested in the early morning on January 26 for a parking violation that did not result in any charges being filed against the rookie guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Milwaukee Police Department officers that arrested Brown for what was a fairly routine violation chose to use unnecessary physical force and a taser on Brown.

After his lawyer told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel earlier in the week Brown planned on filing suit against the Milwaukee Police Department, Brown released a statement on Twitter explaining that part of the reason he’s suing is because it’s an all too common occurrence in America and wants to tell his story in order to hopefully prevent similar experiences in the future.

Around The Web

TAGSMILWAUKEE BUCKSSterling Brown

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 10 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 2 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP