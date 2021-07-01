Steve Ballmer has a reputation for being the most animated owner in all of basketball. While that title in all of sports probably belongs to that guy in China who owns a soccer team and makes them play him and his son, Ballmer has this market cornered in the NBA and, probably, in the United States.

That leads to Ballmer doing some really weird stuff when he celebrates good things happening to the Los Angeles Clippers. Our latest example of this came on Wednesday night during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. I’m just gonna drop in the video and then we’re all gonna talk about how weird it is, cool? Cool. Let’s go to the video…

Steve Ballmer moving a bit mad. pic.twitter.com/5622FRhKIn — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 1, 2021

That’s super weird, man! I have no idea what he’s even trying to go for with this, it’s not like an emphatic slap on the back or anything, this is just grabbing and shaking another human’s thigh. Anyway, the Twitterverse, as you can expect, was just as confused about this as you and I were, friend.

I can’t stop watching this totally normal celebration. pic.twitter.com/pd4voNcNBn — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) July 1, 2021

If somebody just described this happening to you with no context, Ballmer might lose the team https://t.co/8pH5EdTISC — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) July 1, 2021

me and the homies at summer league https://t.co/gFc4iAevQD — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) July 1, 2021

Chris Paul tribute https://t.co/2YhgiCiax6 — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) July 1, 2021

mask on, fuck it mask off https://t.co/t2ugunG9EU — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) July 1, 2021

Me when that next Marcus Morris 3 drops in…pic.twitter.com/f7TRsAwMUD — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) July 1, 2021

Ayyyy Ballmer gotta chill https://t.co/6K4T9kL9bp — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 1, 2021

https://twitter.com/MattDoyle76/status/1410440353874952194

[Rick Ross voice] “nah, we doing thighs” pic.twitter.com/81Co8e3Qsk — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) July 1, 2021

One person even gave it as good of a nickname as you can, given the circumstances.

It's a Thigh Five https://t.co/7So0R5UuKs — Kranz Ferdinand (@kranzman) July 1, 2021

Having said this, please do not ever give another person a thigh five.