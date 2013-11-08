Steve Blake Hits Game-Winning 3-Pointer Over The Rockets

After Dwight Howard failed to sink a pair of free throws and James Harden missed a mid-range jumper with 11 seconds left; after the Lakers almost turned the ball over when they threw it to Steve Nash when his head was turned the opposite direction; after all that, Steve Blake, yes Steve Blake, hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give the Lakers a 99-98 lead.

Patrick Beverley missed a three-pointer on the other end, and the Lakers somehow got the victory. This 2013-14 Lakers team is like a mystical joke on the universe we can’t stop laughing about.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here are a few of the more humorous reactions around Twitter:

Lakers wind up 16 for 35 (46%) on 3-pointers, with Blake going 4 for 6. Dwight shoots 5 for 16 on free throws: 15 points, 14 rebounds. — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Steve Blake still got that Juggalo forehead. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Well that was…. That …. It definitely happened. — J. Doug Hatings (@basquiatball) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Check the tape. Blake's foot might have been on the line. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Like I said, this doesn't change a thing for #Lakers or #Dwight…BUT NOBODY IN LAKERDOM CARES TONIGHT. THIS WAS LAKER FANS' 2014 TITLE! — Mark Heisler (@MarkHeisler) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Preview of the SportVU tracking data from tonight's Lakers/Rockets game: pic.twitter.com/tycEKAaar9 — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For those who need to be educated, Steve Blake and Udonis Haslem at Miami High: pic.twitter.com/hzGRHaRA1y — Danny Martinez (@DannyMartinez4) November 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.