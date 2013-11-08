Steve Blake Hits Game-Winning 3-Pointer Over The Rockets

11.08.13

After Dwight Howard failed to sink a pair of free throws and James Harden missed a mid-range jumper with 11 seconds left; after the Lakers almost turned the ball over when they threw it to Steve Nash when his head was turned the opposite direction; after all that, Steve Blake, yes Steve Blake, hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give the Lakers a 99-98 lead.

Patrick Beverley missed a three-pointer on the other end, and the Lakers somehow got the victory. This 2013-14 Lakers team is like a mystical joke on the universe we can’t stop laughing about.

Here are a few of the more humorous reactions around Twitter:

