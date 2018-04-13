The Charlotte Hornets Will Part Ways With Head Coach Steve Clifford

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets will become the latest team to enter the market for a new head coach. One day after it was announced that the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic had fired Jeff Hornacek and Frank Vogel, respectively, news dropped that the Charlotte Hornets will not bring back Steve Clifford.

The team announced the news via its official PR Twitter account, and Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the decision came after Clifford met with new general manager Mitch Kupchak.

