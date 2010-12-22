Steve Francis Caught Waving His Middle Finger On The Bench

What happened? When we heard that Steve Francis agreed to a two-year deal to play for the Beijing Ducks in China this season, we couldn’t fault the guy for getting his. But when we hard that the Chinese Basketball Association issued a “serious warning” for waving his middle finger as he sat on the bench, well, that’s a little much.
Things of note from the report:
1. The CBA ordered the team to “educate and criticize” Francis
2. The country’s sporting press has said he is out of shape
3. After missing his first game, Francis played only 17 seconds in his CBA debut, under four minutes in his second game and about six minutes in Sunday’s game.
4. In his three games, he has scored two points, committed four turnovers and had two of his shots blocked.
5. Oh yeah, his contract is worth $800,000 for the 32-game season
Conclusion: If you don’t play the Franchise, he may get upset.
What do you think?
Dang making all that money for getting what I could probably get in those minutes …if only my fam. was taller lol.
Sad case when you can’t even make it across the land. His story is now doing things to stay relevant.
It’s a wrap for the homey. Good luck in trying to stay relevant.
Steve Francis has become a bum, wasn’t he an alcoholic at one point or something? If all these washed up NBA stars keep going to other countries and acting a fool, they’ll make it harder for others in the future.
@ karizmatic
He got busted for public drunkeness back in the late summer.
I think it’s the egos that those guys have as to why they’re fucking up over there. Steve Francis wasn’t quite Stephon Marbury or Allen Iverson when it came to having an attitude but he’s an asshole. The minute teams didn’t let him play buddy ball with Cuttino Mobley and jack shots, his career went to hell.
@gee, for real, its a wrap for that man…
The pics of him right now are hilarious, he has such a fat face that I didn’t even know it was him until I got to the end of the article I was reading.
Once I’m done rehab, I’m seriously going to look into playing ball in China. Seems they’d take anyone…
Aron: What do you mean that the serious warning is ” a little much”? Certainly seems appropriate to me under the circumstances–shooting a bird to the whole crowd.
My wife and I happened to be flipping channels yesterday and saw a most expensive Cribs episode compiled in ’07. Francis was in there showing his place (probably a couple of years earlier than 2007). It was nice, but you could see it closely abutting neighbor houses probably in a suburban gated community. Valued then at $8 mil. according to the show–probably worth half that now (it just was not all that), and probably Francis (hopefully, for his sake) is long gone as owner.
The conclusion isn’t that he needs to be played more. The conclusion is that he’s out of touch, and needs to actually work in order to deserve his pay.