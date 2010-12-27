Steve Francis is done with China

Less than two weeks after his debut with the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, former NBA All-Star Steve Francis is being cut.
According to reports confirmed by Francis’ agent, the 33-year-old is done with the Ducks after four games where he averaged 0.5 points in 14 total minutes. Francis was originally signed to a two-year contract. He made headlines last week when he was given a warning by the CBA for waving his middle finger while sitting on the bench.
The latest issue involved Francis skipping practice on Christmas Day.
Between Steve Francis, Stephon Marbury and Allen Iverson, who will play in the NBA again first (if at all)?
He wasn’t serious about it. A prime example of making money ends your love for the game. I played with and against him in a host of pick-up runs before his one year at Maryland and he lived and breathed hoop. But after the money(which im not hating on at all) he just was like “f” it.
Steve Francis is the epitome of anti-Empire…if you cant make it in China, you cant make it anywhere. at least AI still has same game in him.
@ hakasan – I hear Steve Francis and Cuttino Mobley are making a movie together
Flippin a birdie in a comunist state is just stupid. AI loves it in Turkey, dspite predictions. I can see Iverson back in the L, maybe even this year sometime in march.
no not a single team can use AI.
steve francis damn man. he’s one of the first guys who got famous for being yao his teammate he could get money and fame out there but he’s too spoiled and too much of a dumb american to adjust to the craziness that is living and working in china
in his first game in china, he came off the bench with ice packs still taped to his ankles…
his antics (waving middle finger) is an not only rude and stupid, but signifies that he’s very egotistical, and we would call someone with such behavior ‘that dude’s ballsy’
so i was making a refernce that he needs to chill his ego… and made an horrible attempt at humor by saying that since he’s all balls and no game, he should probably try a career in porn…
Steve Francis is just a massive winner.
what the hell is wrong with the previous generation of star guards getting ignored by the NBA and now getting cut by the chinese league.
ai, starbury, franchise…
i sure hope CP3, d-will, d-rose, jennings, tyreke, etc wont follow suit.
Now this is low. I liked his game on the Rockets, but c’mon son, going to some weak league and scoring a TOTAL OF 2 POINTS
…in 4 games? Most commenters could get that with a little luck. Iverson and Marbury are not this bad, just not NBA-ready anymore.