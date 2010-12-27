Steve Francis is done with China

Less than two weeks after his debut with the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, former NBA All-Star Steve Francis is being cut.

According to reports confirmed by Francis’ agent, the 33-year-old is done with the Ducks after four games where he averaged 0.5 points in 14 total minutes. Francis was originally signed to a two-year contract. He made headlines last week when he was given a warning by the CBA for waving his middle finger while sitting on the bench.

The latest issue involved Francis skipping practice on Christmas Day.

Between Steve Francis, Stephon Marbury and Allen Iverson, who will play in the NBA again first (if at all)?