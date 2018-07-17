Steve Kerr Has Finalized His Contract Extension With The Warriors

#Golden State Warriors
07.17.18 1 hour ago

It’s been a good year for the Golden State Warriors. Despite a brief scare in the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, they had a relatively easy path to their second consecutive title and their third overall in the past four years. And aside from losing JaVale McGee to the Lakers this summer, they’re keeping the band together for the foreseeable future.

Part of that consisted of Kevin Durant re-signing this summer to a two-year deal worth a little more than $30 million per year that includes a player option. But they’ve also been working to finalize a deal that would keep head coach Steve Kerr around for the long term.

According to a team press release on Tuesday, they’ve done precisely that, although the specifics of the deal have not been disclosed.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

