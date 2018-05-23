The Warriors Tried Calling A Timeout On Their Disastrous Final Possession In Game 4

05.23.18 6 mins ago

The Rockets and Warriors will, essentially, play a best two out of three series to determine which team makes the NBA Finals. Houston stole Game 4 from Golden State in Oracle Arena, picking up a 95-92 victory. Now, they have homecourt advantage over the final two or three games of this series.

One of the biggest moments in Game 4 came on Golden State’s final full possession, in which they trailed by two. They decided to play it out and not use their one time out, which led to an absolutely ghastly possession and an awful miss by Klay Thompson. The Rockets got the rebound, Chris Paul made one of two free throws, and the series is now tied at two games a piece.

The big question that popped up after this possession was why on earth didn’t Golden State use a time out to settle things down, especially considering they looked tired and disjointed for much of the fourth quarter? As it turns out, they tried to do just that, as Steve Kerr revealed in his postgame press conference.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsSTEVE KERR

