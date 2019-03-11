Steve Kerr Addressed The Clip Of Him Saying ‘I’m F*cking Tired Of Draymond’

03.11.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

The Warriors were stunned on Sunday night at home as the 15-52 Phoenix Suns picked up their 16th win of the season in Oracle Arena in a 115-112 final.

It represented a new on-court low point for the Warriors, in a season that’s featured more rocky terrain than any previous year during their title run. Towards the end of the game, coach Steve Kerr was seen talking with assistant Mike Brown as the broadcast was going to commercial, and appeared to say “I’m f*cking tired of Draymond…” right as the break started.

We don’t know what exactly he was saying, and it would seem more likely he was speaking of something specific Green was doing rather than him just generally saying he’s sick of his star big man. On Monday, Kerr was asked about that clip and said he addressed it privately with Draymond and joked lip readers got it wrong and he was saying he just disagreed with Green’s approach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP