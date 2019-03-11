Getty Image

The Warriors were stunned on Sunday night at home as the 15-52 Phoenix Suns picked up their 16th win of the season in Oracle Arena in a 115-112 final.

It represented a new on-court low point for the Warriors, in a season that’s featured more rocky terrain than any previous year during their title run. Towards the end of the game, coach Steve Kerr was seen talking with assistant Mike Brown as the broadcast was going to commercial, and appeared to say “I’m f*cking tired of Draymond…” right as the break started.

We don’t know what exactly he was saying, and it would seem more likely he was speaking of something specific Green was doing rather than him just generally saying he’s sick of his star big man. On Monday, Kerr was asked about that clip and said he addressed it privately with Draymond and joked lip readers got it wrong and he was saying he just disagreed with Green’s approach.