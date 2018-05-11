Getty Image

Despite the fact that the Houston Rockets are the No. 1 seed with home-court advantage in the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors enter the series as significant favorites, both in Las Vegas and in the venue of public perception, to reach the NBA Finals once again. With that in mind, some might wonder if the Warriors might have at least some trouble finding proper motivation on the heels of the 2017 NBA Championship but, according to head coach Steve Kerr, that will not be an issue.

“I like where we are. Our guys have rings. That’s a good position to be in,” Kerr said to the assembled media on Thursday. “To me, the hardest championship is the first one. As an individual player, or as a team. You don’t know. You don’t quite know if you can do it.

“Once you get the first one, there’s a little bit of house money,” Kerr continued. “But you want it again because it’s an unbelievable feeling. So, I like our position. We’re going to go in here knowing we’re the defending champs. Knowing we’ve got a couple of championships here in these last few years. Let’s go get another one. It’s a nice feeling to have and to go into a series with.”