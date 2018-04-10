Getty Image

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are locked into the second seed in the Western Conference. That and the top-seeded Houston Rockets are currently all that’s settled out west.

The team’s first round opponent is far from decided, even in the final days of the regular season. But it doesn’t seem like Kerr is too worried about who his team faces.

“The picture has really cleared up for us: it’s down to five teams we could play,” Kerr joked with reporters on Tuesday. “It’s gotten much easier now.”