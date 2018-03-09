Getty Image

The entire NBA is waiting for some team to knock the Golden State Warriors off of their perch atop the league. While the Houston Rockets look like they’re going to be a legitimate challenger to the Dubs’ throne, Golden State is very much in “they’re the top dogs until someone beats them” territory.

Still, despite the fact that the Warriors are great, this team is not perfect. This is especially the case when it comes to their passing. Golden State possesses a laundry list of playmakers, but sometimes, the team can get a little too eager to make the high-risk pass rather than do something a little safer.

Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight broke down how the Warriors’s propensity for “reckless” passes — things like alley-oops or one-handed dishes — has led to the team turning the ball over with some frequency. In fact, this is the one thing that Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he has to make sure the team is focused on, using a baseball analogy to break things down.