Getty Image

Ever since Kevin Durant decided to remind the media that he is the world’s most devastating scorer, the Golden State Warriors star has taken a flamethrower to the NBA Playoffs. After finishing off the Los Angeles Clippers with a 45 and 50-point performance, respectively, Durant dropped 35 points in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, and is averaging 40.2 points over his last five games.

Durant has been unstoppable, inevitable even, because of his size advantage on almost any defender assigned to him. He can turn and shoot an uncontested jumper over anyone, and the Warriors ran double drag screens and multiple pick and rolls to get Durant matched up with a lesser defender on Sunday. With P.J. Tucker mired in foul trouble, Durant rained jumpers all over the place, including an absurd one-legged fadeaway with the Warriors clinging to a delicate lead late in the fourth quarter.

Durant’s tear has left his head coach with visions of a former teammate dancing around in his head.