Steve Kerr Didn’t Have Much To Say About LeBron Joining The Lakers

Steve Kerr has been on top of the NBA world for a while now, and when you’re in charge of the machine that is the Golden State Warriors you might not have time to worry about a lot of other things.

Rebuilding other legendary NBA teams is certainly on that list, so you can’t blame him for not concerning himself with the state of the Los Angeles Lakers, even if that team has picked up LeBron James.

Kerr’s Warriors have won NBA titles three of the last four seasons, and he’s no stranger to James standing in the way of those titles. But the Warriors will likely see a lot more of LeBron now that he’s playing in the same division as the budding dynasty that is the Warriors. Still, if you ask Kerr it doesn’t seem like the Warriors are worried right now.

