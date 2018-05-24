Steve Kerr Feels The New National Anthem Rule Is ‘Typical Of The NFL’

#Golden State Warriors #NFL
The NFL continued its battle against protesting during the national anthem this week when it announced a new policy that is meant to curtail players demonstrating or kneeling while the anthem is played.

The hope from the league was that, by providing an option to stay in the locker room rather than making it mandatory players be on the sidelines, they would reach some kind of compromise with this new rule. Instead, they failed to recognize that the point of the protests has not been to disrespect the flag or the troops or whatever else people have gotten upset about, including the president, but is supposed to make a statement about police brutality and racial discrimination in America.

There have been many that have spoken out against the policy from within the NFL from players like Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins to one of the Jets owners that vowed to pay for any fines players may incur for not following the new rule. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has not been shy about speaking about protests and the importance of players being vocal and forward about causes, and was asked on Thursday for his thoughts on the NFL’s policy. Kerr said he felt this plan was typical of that league.

