Steve Kerr out as Suns’ GM

As much as we talk about NBA players who are in a “contract year,” nobody really pays attention to the coaches and front-office executives who also face a proving ground when their contract is about to run out.
Case in point: While Joe Johnson may have felt compelled to put extra work into his game before 2010 free agency, he wasn’t under nearly as much pressure as Hawks coach Mike Woodson, also in a contract year. Johnson will still get a big payday despite Atlanta’s playoff flop; Woodson is now without a job.
Steve Kerr was also in a contract year in ’09-10. The Suns GM/President of Basketball Operations had been widely criticized for some of his moves — most notably trading for Shaq — but this season he constructed a Phoenix squad that exceeded expectations and pulled another MVP-candidate season out of Steve Nash. It seemed a no-brainer that Kerr had earned himself a nice raise on his expiring contract when the Suns went all the way to the Western Conference Finals the year after missing the playoffs, but Kerr surprised the experts by walking away from the team this week.
Suns owner Robert Sarver told the Arizona Republic that Kerr left on his own to take a TV job.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a big surprise,” Sarver said. “Television is what he did before he came on board. It’s a change of plans from during the season. It boiled down to a number of things, including lifestyle and the opportunity. I was hoping to have him back.”
Sarver is known for being thrifty in his spending, but he said Kerr’s salary played only a “small part” in the two sides parting ways.
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Ric Bucher cited a source who claimed Kerr felt unable to do his job with the limits Sarver put on spending.
Amare is mos def going to Miami now… or better yet to Jersey
About time! I have been waiting for this day for awhile now!
Amare is more likely to stay actually. Sarver seems to like him a little too much whereas Kerr didn’t think that much of him(rightly so). He is not a max player. Since we heard Tyson Chandler might opt out, I think the Suns should sign Chandler hopefully for less than 10 million a year. Then they can resign Fry and Amundson. All for less than the max that Amare wants. BTW, the Hawks could really use Chandler to since they could play Horford at 4 which would help his game. But he doesn’t seem really to care too much about winning so I’m guessing he ends up on whatever team that overpays him like NY.
Either way, I enjoyed Kerr as an analyst. Even the terribly-named “Stevie Wonders” segment.
Good! Now Steve can do something that has a point to it. Not sure that team can ever get over the hump anyway. They’ve had the curse of playing during the Kobe-Duncan era. Sorry Suns, not Kerr’s fault.
“…salary played only a “small part” in the two sides parting ways.”
Haha. Yeah, right….
just replace Kerr with Nash as the under table GM. I’m sure he’ll bring in some awesome players.
As much as I like this year’s Suns, cheap ass owners don’t deserve championships. I guess Nash will have to retire without ever sniffing the Finals. Too bad. :(
cheap owners….. that sucks for sun’s fans… not because of kerr getting let go cuz he was awful…. but because of just being a sun’s fan in general… but hey, it could be worse… you could be a gstate fan like myself
good. bout time. steve kerr was NEVER qualified for this job in the first place.
he ran mike d’antoni outta town. hired terry porter. traded shawn marion for shaquille oneal. traded shaquille oneal for ahem….ben wallace and sasha pavlovic (look at the difference there: miami traded shaq and got marion; kerr traded shaq and got shit!)
he should call doug collins and thank him. its only because doug collins went to Philly, why there is an opening at TNT for Kerr.
Steve Kerr was making horrible moves for Phoenix. His best move was leaving town on a high note.