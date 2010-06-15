Steve Kerr out as Suns’ GM

As much as we talk about NBA players who are in a “contract year,” nobody really pays attention to the coaches and front-office executives who also face a proving ground when their contract is about to run out.

Case in point: While Joe Johnson may have felt compelled to put extra work into his game before 2010 free agency, he wasn’t under nearly as much pressure as Hawks coach Mike Woodson, also in a contract year. Johnson will still get a big payday despite Atlanta’s playoff flop; Woodson is now without a job.

Steve Kerr was also in a contract year in ’09-10. The Suns GM/President of Basketball Operations had been widely criticized for some of his moves — most notably trading for Shaq — but this season he constructed a Phoenix squad that exceeded expectations and pulled another MVP-candidate season out of Steve Nash. It seemed a no-brainer that Kerr had earned himself a nice raise on his expiring contract when the Suns went all the way to the Western Conference Finals the year after missing the playoffs, but Kerr surprised the experts by walking away from the team this week.

Suns owner Robert Sarver told the Arizona Republic that Kerr left on his own to take a TV job.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a big surprise,” Sarver said. “Television is what he did before he came on board. It’s a change of plans from during the season. It boiled down to a number of things, including lifestyle and the opportunity. I was hoping to have him back.”

Sarver is known for being thrifty in his spending, but he said Kerr’s salary played only a “small part” in the two sides parting ways.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Ric Bucher cited a source who claimed Kerr felt unable to do his job with the limits Sarver put on spending.