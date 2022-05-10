The second round series between the Warriors and Grizzlies has not been lacking in drama on and off the court, with the two teams taking turns accusing each other of foul play in the first three games of the series that has seen Golden State take a 2-1 lead into Monday night.

Looming over Game 4 was the question of Ja Morant’s availability after suffering a knee injury in the Game 3 loss, with not a lot of optimism about his status after he did not participate in shootaround — and later it was confirmed he would not be able to play. On the Warriors side, word broke late on Monday that there will be a surprising absence from their bench, as the team announced Steve Kerr had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not coach in Game 4.

Mike Brown, who was officially named the Sacramento Kings head coach earlier in the day, will move up a seat on the bench and take over head coaching duties for the game and, possibly, for Game 5 as well. As to how this will impact the Warriors, one would think there wouldn’t be a ton of changes with Brown taking over, as this is a coaching staff that has been together for a long time — Brown is in his sixth season as an assistant to Kerr — and the players on the floor are quite experienced in postseason play, which should help mitigate any issues with their coach being out. Still, it’s not an ideal situation in an important game, as the Warriors have a chance to take a commanding series lead with a win, and will now have to navigate life without their head coach at least for a game and possibly longer.