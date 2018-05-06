Steve Kerr Criticized Some Of Rajon Rondo’s ‘Tactics’ Against The Warriors

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
05.05.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green made it clear on Friday night that he’s not trying to bait Rajon Rondo into anything. Rondo, the New Orleans Pelicans’ guard, might not necessarily agree. But as the Pelicans won Game 3 in New Orleans and got back in their series against the Golden State Warriors, the minor scuffles between the two players drew a technical foul on Rondo after it appeared that he tried to trip Green during a stoppage in play.

Steve Kerr spoke about Rondo’s “tactics” on Saturday after the Game 3 loss and said it’s not uncommon for players to try getting under the skin of his guys, but that doesn’t mean he condones it.

