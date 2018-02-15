Steve Kerr Delivered A Searing Indictment Of Congress After The Latest School Shooting

#Golden State Warriors
02.14.18 3 weeks ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

On Wednesday, the country was rocked by yet another mass shooting, this time at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where a former student went on a shooting spree that killed at least 17 people and wounded several others.

In the immediate aftermath, Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy addressed Congress and urged them to enact long-overdue changes to current gun legislation, just as he did – ultimately in vain – in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

Prior to the Warriors game against the Blazers on Wednesday night, reporters asked Steve Kerr to comment on the situation in Florida, and the long-time proponent of common-sense gun laws didn’t pull any punches when eviscerating the current leadership’s continued failure to take action that would prevent these types of atrocities.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSPARKLANDSTEVE KERR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP