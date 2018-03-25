Steve Kerr Says ‘There’s No Way’ Steph Curry Will Play In The Opening Round Of The Playoffs

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
03.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Fans around the NBA all held their collective breaths on Friday night when Steph Curry went down with yet another leg injury after teammate JaVale McGee landed awkwardly on him. He left the game and did not return, and an MRI the following day revealed that he had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Despite Steve Kerr’s initial optimism that Golden State will be just fine as Curry rehabilitates this latest injury, the Warriors coach painted a somewhat more ominous picture of the situation on Sunday prior to their game against the Jazz when he told reporters that Curry would likely miss the entire opening round of the playoffs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE KERR

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 4 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP