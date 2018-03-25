Getty Image

Fans around the NBA all held their collective breaths on Friday night when Steph Curry went down with yet another leg injury after teammate JaVale McGee landed awkwardly on him. He left the game and did not return, and an MRI the following day revealed that he had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Despite Steve Kerr’s initial optimism that Golden State will be just fine as Curry rehabilitates this latest injury, the Warriors coach painted a somewhat more ominous picture of the situation on Sunday prior to their game against the Jazz when he told reporters that Curry would likely miss the entire opening round of the playoffs.